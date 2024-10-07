Daily summary: US stocks jumps despite recession fears
European indices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with the CAC40 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, while FTSEE...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surges over 10.0% on Tuesday after Musk at a conference in Qatar arranged by Bloomberg said the company would cut salaried staff...
Haptic technology, despite its increasing use and growing potential, is still in the shadows. Haptics enables revolutionary interaction with tools and...
US stocks opened higher Two former workers sue Tesla (TSLA.US) for mass layoffs procedure violation Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) stock surges on M&A...
USDJPY continues to move sharply higher today, rebounding from 135 support and breaking the 2002 highs. Today, Japanese currency is by far the weakest...
Canadian retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
Oil A recent pullback in oil prices have been led by 2 factors - concerns over economic slowdown as well as potential for additional taxes to...
One of the world's largest commodity conglomerates, Rio Tinto is seeing gains today amid positive news surrounding the company's stock: Analysts...
Kellogg Co (K.US) stock jumped more than 8.0% before the opening bell after the iconic cereal producer plans to separate into three independent companies...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,400 pts resistance Airbus gets order for 56 jets from EasyJet Following upbeat...
Oracle's cloud business (ORCL.US) grew 39% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company expects this line of business to enter a hyper-growth...
The Australian dollar was very active during today's Asian session, thanks to two events - speech from RBA Governor Lowe and RBA minutes release. RBA...
European markets set to open slightly higher Canadian retail sales for April due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from Fed Barkin and Fed...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region gained during today's cash trading. Nikkei jumped 2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding over 1%, while CAC 40 and FTSE100 rose 0.64% and 1,505 respectively despite...
The yield on the German 10-year Bund jumped above 1.74% - a level not seen since early 2014 after ECB President Lagarde reassured today that the central...
Despite today's weak session due to the US holiday, we can see that the US dollar continues to retreat against the fx majors. In the case of EUR/USD,...
EasyJet (EZJ.UK) announced today plans to cut thousands more flights during the July -September period due to capacity issues and labour shortages...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...