Oil extends losses, extremely low Cushing inventories
Several supply and demand information has surfaced in the market which put additional pressure on the crude prices: Rising concerns regarding economic...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Several supply and demand information has surfaced in the market which put additional pressure on the crude prices: Rising concerns regarding economic...
The cryptocurrency sector has had a truly dramatic weekend, although since yesterday we have seen an attempt to unwind demand among digital assets. Bitcoin...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests recent local high near 13,200 pts Airbus positive on widebody jet demand...
The previous week was a very bad one for cryptocurrency bulls with a big sell-off hitting the digital assets market. Bitcoin lost over 30% over the course...
European stock markets set for a slightly higher opening US traders are off for holiday Flash PMIs, Powell's testimony later...
Indices traded mixed during the first Asian session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% lower and Kospi plunged 2.50%. Indices...
European stock indices ended today's trading mostly lower. FTSE, CAC40 and WIG20 lost, while German DAX gained 0.67%. The American...
This week was all about central banks. The Fed delivered the biggest rate hike in almost 30 years, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates while...
Bitcoin held support at $20,000 and is attempting a slight rebound near the $20,500 level by the end of the week. The last few hours for the industry...
Concerns about the global economic slowdown drove down oil futures prices: Crude oil is heading for its first weekly decline since April...
The beginning of the last session on Wall Street this week brings mixed sentiments to most stock exchange indices. US 10-year bond yields jumped to...
Industrial production in the US moved up 0.2% MoM in May, after 1.1% MoM in April and below market consensus of a 0.4% MoM. Industrial...
Shares of Coinbase, a company operating on the recently losing cryptocurrency market, have already lost nearly 90% from their historical highs and are...
Shares of state-owned bank ABN AMRO (ABN.NL) jumped as much as 18% after Bloomberg agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that...
European stock markets try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 still trades 400 points below Wednesday's close E.ON rallies...
A surprise 50 basis point rate hike delivered by Swiss National Bank yesterday triggered strong risk-off moves in the market. A surprise move from one...
European stock markets set for a more or less flat opening Fed Powell to speak on international role of USD Revision of European...
US indices slumped yesterday with Dow Jones dropping 2.42% and breaking below 30,000 pts mark. S&P 500 declined 3.25%, Nasdaq dropped 4.08% and...
