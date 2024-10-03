BREAKING: Final eurozone inflation with no surprise; in line with previous reading
Final Eurozone CPI for June came in 2.5% in line with expectations and previous reading. Monthly Final CPI came in 0.2% - also with no surprises. Source:...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
In recent sessions on Wall Street, we have seen an impressive rise in the 'American' bull market marauders, of course the Russell 2000 Index (US2000)...
European indices contracts mostly lose, despite yesterday rally on Wall Street and DJIA at new all-time high U.S. industrial production in focus...
UK CPI in June came in 2% YoY vs 1.9% exp. and 2% previously (0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.4% exp. and...
Wall Street indices closed yesterday's session near record highs. The Dow Jones rose nearly 1.9% and, supported by United Health Group's nearly...
Sentiment in the European market deteriorated during Tuesday's session. Germany's DAX lost 0.35% today, France's CAC40 lost 0.69%, and Britain's...
Gold futures are gaining nearly 1.6%, with yields on US 10-year US bonds falling 3 basic points, below 4.2%. Silver is also trading up 1.8% today. Following...
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC has informed asset managers that U.S. Ethereum ETFs can begin trading starting July 23 this year. "The...
The International Monetary Fund presented today its quarterly World Economic Update. The IMF signalled that, the US using short-term debt is cheaper but...
Wall Street gains in early Tuesday session Russell 2000 leads US gains BofA, Morgan Stanley and United Health Group earnings in the background Wall...
Morgan Stanley (MS.US) released Q2 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session. Bank's shares launched today's trading with an...
Bank of America (BAC.US) is up nearly 2% in pre-open market trading following the release of 2Q24 data. Despite the decline in profits, the bank showed...
Inflation CPI in Canada (June): 2.7% YoY vs 2.7% exp, and 2.9% previously (-0.1% MoM vs exp. 0.1% MoM and 0.6% previously) Canadian Core CPI MoM Actual...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Retail...
Gold Gold jumped following last week's CPI data and, should today's gains hold until the end of the day, it may record the highest close...
DAX continues declines ZEW index data show deteriorating sentiment Sentiment around U.S. data spooks investors in Europe Hugo...
US retail sales report for June is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a decline in headline...
Bitcoin is down today by up to 2.50%, once again testing the $63,000 level after the defunct exchange Mt. Gox made another BTC transfer worth $2.84 billion. Sentiment...
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for July: Current Conditions actual -68.9; forecast -74.3; previous...
The Japanese yen is once again one of the weakest G10 currencies today due to investors' lack of faith in the currency's sustained strengthening...