Wall Street sinks to lowest since Feb’21 on slowdown concerns
PostFOMC rally fizzles US data mix compounds economic worries Tesla raises US prices A post-FOMC rally did not last long. Indeed, it was very...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
We have just received a mix of US data and the news is clearly bad: Initial claims 229k (expected 215k, previous 229k revised to 232k) Housing...
The move to 1.25% was expected by the markets but following hawkish surprises from the Fed and notably the SNB today investors might have hoped for a braver...
The Bank was widely expected to hold rates unchanged and only flag future tightening, mostly in response to the ECB. Meanwhile a 50bp hike from the record...
Bank of England expected to raise rates However the SNB is seen leaving things unchanged Housing data is the key piece from the US today Markets...
The FOMC decided to increase interest rates by 75bps yesterday, above initial expectations. The main rate is in the range of 1.5-1.75% The Fed message...
European indices snapped a six-day selloff to end Wednesday’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding 1.36%, mainly thanks to solid performance of...
FED Chair Powell’s press conference is slowly heading towards its end. Below we present key takeaways from Q&A session: By this point...
- Powell starts from a strong message on inflation - inflation needs to be brought down to ensure lasting economic growth - 50 or 75bp hikes most...
The Federal Reserve raised the target for the fed funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% during its June meeting, after the inflation rate unexpectedly...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank lifted interest rates by 0.75...
Boeing (BA.US) shares rose 8% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that airline China Southern conducted test flights with Boeing’s 737 Max jet for...
EURUSD has been in a downward trend for a long time. While the volatility on the main currency pair has been elevated recently, today's FOMC decision...
US retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% MoM in May, well below analysts’ estimates of a 0.2% rise. Also April reading was downwardly revised to...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
US stocks opened higher Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST Retail sales below expectations Baidu (BIDU.US) plans to sell iQiyi (IQ.US) stake US...
Today the ECB announced an emergency meeting to discuss market conditions amid projections of tighter monetary policy and many investors hoped for concrete...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Bitcoin's downward movement has taken a turn for the worse, with the 'king of cryptocurrencies' slipping near another important support at...
Market expectations for today's FOMC meeting are clear - US central bank will deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. Moreover, market prices in another...