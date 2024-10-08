Bitcoin is falling to 20 000 USD📉
Bitcoin's downward movement has taken a turn for the worse, with the 'king of cryptocurrencies' slipping near another important support at...
Market news
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Market expectations for today's FOMC meeting are clear - US central bank will deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. Moreover, market prices in another...
European markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,400 pts support Gerresheimer rallies on failed takeover European stock...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing...
Cryptocurrencies have been in a downtrend since November 2021, but recent weeks have been particularly painful for digital assets. Weak sentiment persists...
A big day has come for the US equities, and global financial markets in general. FOMC is set to announce another rate hike this evening at 7:00 pm BST....
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ECB calls emergency meeting Stock markets in Europe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.39%....
Major European indices closed lower. Despite initial attempts to recover from yesterday's declines, bears once again dominated trading floors. Swiss...
GBPUSD plunged to a fresh 2-year low below 1.20 as the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.43% and majority of investors expect that Fed will increase...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are falling today by more than 4.5% due to information about the planned layoff of 18% of employees as executives expect...
Oracle (ORCL.US) stock trades 9% higher on Tuesday after the computer technology company recorded upbeat quarterly results due to its robust cloud business...
hares of Bitcoin-buying company Microstrategy, whose CEO is well-known Michael Saylor, scored a panic sell-off amid cascading declines in the cryptocurrency...
NATGAS price plunged over 19.0% after Freeport LNG said it hopes for a 'partial' restart in 90 days and that full operations won't resume until...
US stocks opened higher US2000 near major support Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to laid-off 18.0% of its workforce US indices launched today's...
Producer Prices in the US decreased slightly to 10.8 % YoY in May from 11.0% in the previous month and below market expectations of 10.9%. Producer...
Oil Oil prices remain at elevated levels in spite of news of renewed wave of pandemic restrictions in China Risk of global slowdown does...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 erases gains and retests 13,400 pts support Brenntag and Wacker Chemie expect higher full-year...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
