DE30 erases morning gains and retests 13,400 pts support
European indices erase morning gains DE30 erases gains and retests 13,400 pts support Brenntag and Wacker Chemie expect higher full-year...
Market news
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
Global stock markets as well as cryptocurrencies experienced a massive sell-off yesterday as the Wall Street Journal report sparked fears of a 75 basis...
The restrictions and confinement in China weighed down the Asian stock markets, making many companies today cheap compared to their intrinsic value (book...
European markets set to open higher FOMC rate hike expectations move towards 75 bp German ZEW, API report in the calendar Futures...
US indices slumped yesterday as inflation concerns boost odds of a bigger-than-expected Fed rate hike. S&P 500 dropped 3.88%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session deeply in the red, with both Germany's DAX and CAC40 shedding more than 2.4% dragged down by travel...
Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks, including Riot Blockchain (RIOT.US), Microstrategy (MSTR.US) and Coinbase (COIN.US), plunged over 10.0% as...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1083 Target:1.1300 Stop:...
Major US indices fell sharply on Monday as rising US treasury yields following a larger than expected jump in US consumer prices, tempered demand for risky...
The first session this week in the international financial markets brought a sharp retreat from risky assets. Gold, which in such situations often created...
Major cryptocurrencies have been moving in a downward trend within the last six months. The end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 did not indicate that...
US stocks opened lower US500 is testing key support zone Microstrategy (MSTR.US) stock plunges amid Bitcoin sell-off Major Wall Street indices...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests support zone near 61.8% retracement Beiersdorf sees full-year revenue near upper limit of...
Cryptocurrencies lost significantly over the weekend. Bitcoin slipped below $27,000 and Ethereum broke important supports, slipping to levels at $1,400....
The first round of French parliamentary elections was held yesterday. Preliminary results showed that leftwing alliance led by Jean-Luc Melenchon is in...
European markets set to open lower Speeches from ECB de Guindos and Fed Brainard today FOMC, SNB, BoE and BoJ rate decision this...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading lower. Nikkei dropped 3.0%, S&P/ASX 200 pulled back 1.2% while Kospi slumped 3.2%....
Today's session brought massive declines on stock indices both in Europe and the USA. Buyers capitulated under the pressure of supply in the face of...
Today's capitulation of the bulls on the financial markets also transferred pessimism to the cryptocurrencies, which recorded significant declines....