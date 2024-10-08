💥Cryptocurrencies fall, ETH near capitulation
Today's capitulation of the bulls on the financial markets also transferred pessimism to the cryptocurrencies, which recorded significant declines....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
Today's capitulation of the bulls on the financial markets also transferred pessimism to the cryptocurrencies, which recorded significant declines....
Gold jumped to weekly highs today and posted gains of more than 1.4%. Bullion prices first fell after U.S. inflation data, but bulls gained strength shortly...
The cryptocurrency sector is showing weakness again by the end of the week. Bitcoin moved below $30,000 after lower opening among the US indices. Smaller...
US indices dived at the start of this week's last trading session due to the reading of the highest US inflation since 1981. Market expected headline...
US Univ. Of Michigan Sentiment Jun P: 50.2 (est 58.1; prev 58.4) - Current Conditions: 55.4 (est 62.9; prev 63.3) - Expectations: 46.8 (est...
A key macro report of the day - US CPI report for May - was released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expected headline price growth to stay unchanged at 8.3% YoY....
Release of the US CPI inflation report for May is the second most important macro event of the week. However, it's market impact may be even bigger...
European indices pull back DE30 drops below 14,000 pts Lufthansa cancels 900 flights in June due to staff shortage European...
US CPI report for May is a key macro release of the day. While median consensus among economists is for the headline price growth to stay unchanged at...
European markets set for a lower opening US CPI inflation expected to stay unchanged in May Canadian jobs report for May at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with a big drop. S&P 500 dropped 2.38%, Dow Jones moved 1.94% lower while Nasdaq slumped 2.75%. Russell...
Today's session on European markets brought declines in stock indices. Markets plunged after the ECB confirmed the start of the interest rate...
Looking at the USDCAD chart on the H4 interval, in terms of technical analysis, recently the quotes have been moving in a downward channel, thus being...
Turkish Minister of Finance, Mr. Nureddin Nebati announced that new economy steps will be presented later today. The Turkish lira...
The Bank of Canada released its Financial System Review, which indicated possible problems with the real estate market. The bank signaled that for some...
Wall Street indices start today's session with declines US100 struggles near the 12,500 point zone US100 index chart,...
High inflation, projections have been raised Energy prices, lower supply problems will lead to lower inflation High inflation is a major concern...
The German benchmark index continues its short-term downtrend (H4) on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its decline, falling to its lowest level...
UBS analysts upgraded Tesla to 'Buy' today, pointing to 50% upside potential in the face of surprisingly higher sales of Chinese-made cars: The...