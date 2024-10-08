Tesla shares are higher in premarket! Strong upgrade by UBS analysts
UBS analysts upgraded Tesla to 'Buy' today, pointing to 50% upside potential in the face of surprisingly higher sales of Chinese-made cars: The...
Market news
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
As it was expected, the ECB is keeping rates unchanged and ending QE as soon as possible on July 1. This is an indication that rates will be raised in...
US retailers caused some turmoil on the markets earlier this week. Target warned that its earnings will be negatively impacted as it has amassed a stockpile...
Euro is stable ahead of ECB decision, while DAX loses 0.5%. It is expected that the ECB will communicate the end of QE and may give signals regarding future...
Uranium companies scored a wild rally in the first quarter of the year, but it has been interrupted and some have experienced sizable sell-offs over the...
European stocks trade lower DE30 attempts to bounce off the short-term swing level at 14,320 pts Hochtief drops 5% after announcing...
The ECB rate decision and Lagarde's press conference are key events of the day. Rate announcement will come at 12:45 pm BST while the press conference...
European markets set to open lower ECB decision in the spotlight Earnings from FuelCell Energy and NIO Futures markets point...
US stock market indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.81% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.73%....
European stock markets closed mostly lower in anticipation of tomorrow's ECB decision and Friday's U.S. inflation reading, which if it comes out...
NATGAS retreated below $9 at one point in response to news of an explosion at the infrastructure of Freeport, an LNG export company. If the news turns...
Twitter (TWTR.US) shares gained after the Washington Post reported that the company will comply with Elon Musk's demands to grant access to data on...
Oil prices went out today to the highest level since March, after words from representatives of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE is one of the 3 countries...
A report from the U.S. Department of Energy bolstered oil prices despite a rise in crude inventories. Gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly. Distillate...
The Turkish Lira continues to lose heavily and is very close to historic highs, looking at the USDTRY pair. The next decision is only in 2 weeks, but already...
Shares of Credit Suisse, a Swiss bank with a history of more than 160 years, rose unexpectedly amid news of a potential takeover by State Street, a U.S....
U.S. futures point to a mixed opening of today's cash session. Sentiment in Europe has subsided after increasingly hawkish bets on the ECB's...
The European Central Bank is set to announce a monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:45 pm BST. Market does not expect rates to increase this week but...
