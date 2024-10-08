When will ECB raise rates❓
The European Central Bank is set to announce a monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:45 pm BST. Market does not expect rates to increase this week but...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
The European Central Bank is set to announce a monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:45 pm BST. Market does not expect rates to increase this week but...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 tests neckline of head and shoulders pattern Deutsche Telefonic slumps after Berenberg...
HSCEI (CHNComp) rallied 2.5% today and was one of the best performing indices during the Asian session. Tech-heavy index benefits from an improved sentiment...
European stock market set for higher opening API report signals unexpected build in US inventories Second-tier data from Europe Upbeat...
US indices managed to erase early drop and finish yesterday's trading with gains. S&P 500 added 0.95%, Nasdaq moved 0.94% higher and Dow...
European equity markets ended today's trading mostly lower, however, the scale of the declines from the first half of the day was cut in part...
Confidence has not returned to investors in the cryptocurrency market. This can be seen by the fact that the positive news that comes out does not necessarily...
Oil giant ExxonMobil (XOM.US) is gaining more than 3% today and is back above the psychological barrier of $100 per share. - The company has not...
Bitcoin price continues to weaken, the king of cryptocurrencies again lacked the strength to hold in the zone above $30,000 and is once again slipping...
Shares of retail chains Target and Walmart are losing ground today and are down nearly 2,0% respectively. Black clouds have been gathering over...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street begins with declines in most stock market benchmarks. Negative sentiment is fueled by persistently rising yields on...
The season of cutting profit expectations on Wall Street is beginning. Just recently, a lot of uncertainty has been shown by Walmart, while smaller retail...
Oil Barclays boosted oil price forecast and now see Brent barrel at $113 at the end of Q2 2022 Barclays expects Russian daily oil production...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) updated its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 last week. It did so lower, lowering its revenue guidance and EPS due to a stronger...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests short-term upward trendline Adidas to be removed from Euro Stoxx 50 index Majority...
Decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, that was announced earlier today, turned out to be a big hawkish surprise. While the median estimate was for...
European stock markets set to open lower Cryptocurrencies slump AUDUSD erases post-RBA gains Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.05% higher and Nasdaq added 0.40%. Russell...
Most European stock indices posted gains today. The Polish WIG20 did particularly well, gaining 1.62%. The German DAX rose by 1.34% and remained...