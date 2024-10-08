☀Hot weather drives NATGAS
U.S. NATGAS futures are up more than 9% today on forecasts of upcoming hot weather and higher demand compared to earlier expectations, declining production,...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
EUR/USD is in an important place, specifically at the support of the uptrend line. EURUSD is trading down with a sharp rise in yields, where 10-year yields...
Technology giant Amazon conducted its first stock split in 23 years. The company is now trading over 3% higher. Thanks to the stock split, the...
The USD/JPY pair is climbing to levels not seen since 2002. One of the catalysts for the Japanese yen's weakness today is the bond market. US 10-year...
It appears that initial hopes of being able to export grain from Ukraine to avoid a global food crisis may prove illusory. Today, the price opened with...
The first session of the week on Wall Street starts with gains on all stock indices, which rebound from Friday's declines. There are no major macro...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) is surging in today's premarket trade. Shares of the company are trading 60% above Friday's closing level following a Wall...
The cryptocurrency sector was put to the test before the weekend and defended key levels. Bitcoin's price finally managed to break the longest downward...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 makes another test of 14,575 pts resistance Beiersdorf to replace Delivery Hero in DAX index European...
The next 24 hours is going to be interesting for GBPAUD traders. The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce monetary policy decisions tomorrow...
European markets set to open higher Oil gains after Saudi Aramco price hike RBA and ECB rate decision later in the week Asian...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the start of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.6%, Kospi added 0.4% and indices from China traded up to 2% higher....
European indices closed lower on Friday after a strong US jobs report strengthened expectations for aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Fed,...
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editor. The company was founded by Nobel laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier and Rodger Novak, associated with Bayer....
Immersion (IMMR.US) is a NASDAQ-listed company since 1999 that holds several thousand patents related to haptic technology. Haptics is central to the intensively...
Following the release of the NFP report for May, markets' attention is now shifting to US CPI data for May, which will be released on Friday. USD and...
The US economy added 390K payrolls in May, the least since April 2021 but above market forecasts of 325K. The latest reading left the economy 822K jobs...
The cryptocurrency market is retreating during Friday's session and introducing uncertainty among investors. In the past, it was often the weekends...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.90 in May from 57.1 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 56.4. Further...