US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower as worries about interest rates worsen
US stocks open lower NFP report well above expectation Tesla (TSLA.US) halt recruitment process and plans to laid-off 10% workers Major...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
The US economy added 390k/million jobs in May, compared to a 428k increase in April and above market expectations of 325k. It is the smallest job...
NFP report for May will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. It is highly unlikely that this report alone will change the outlook on Fed's policy in the...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 pulls back below 14,575 pts resistance zone Allianz found buyer for majority stake in Russian...
NFP report release is a key macro event of the day. US jobs data for May will be published at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show 320k increase in non-farm...
European markets set for higher opening NFP report for May at 1:30 pm BST Services ISM, PMI revisions Futures markets point...
US indices snapped a 2-day losing streak and finished yesterday's trading with big gains. S&P 500 gained 1.84%, Dow Jones moved 1.33% higher...
European indices finished today's session higher, with the DAX 30 rising roughly 1%, while CAC40 added 1.27%. UK market was closed due to a public...
US equities pared early losses and trade higher as investors shook off disappointing guidance from technology bellwether Microsoft while weak ADP report...
Chewy (CHWY.US) shares surged almost 20.0% on Thursday after the online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products reported better than expected...
Private businesses in the US hired 128K workers in May, the smallest monthly gain of the pandemic-era recovery, and well below analysts’ estimates...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Oil prices erased early losses and rose sharply after OPEC + agreed to raise output by 648,000 bps in both July and August, without announcing any extra...
US stocks opened lower ADP report well below expectations GameStop (GME.US) reported mixed quarterly figures Microsoft (MSFT.US) lowers guidance...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 300k jobs following a 247k increase...
The German benchmark index has stabilized and is rising again in the short-term. D1 chart The DE30 is recovering on Thursday after yesterday's...
Salesforce (CRM.US) jumped almost 10% on Wednesday while the broad US market had another poor session. Solid earnings report for the quarter ending April...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the 14,330 pts support RWE buys gas-fired plant from Vattenfall European indices...
