DE30 bounces off the 14,330 pts support
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the 14,330 pts support RWE buys gas-fired plant from Vattenfall European indices...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Recent price reactions in the cryptocurrency market pointed to a likely broader rebound, fuelled by optimistic Bitcoin forecasts from JP Morgan analysts...
Oil is pulling back today following reports from Financial Times and Reuters. Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia is ready to increase its oil output...
European markets set for flat opening ADP report for May at 1:15 pm BST Second tier data from US and Canada Futures markets...
US indices booked a second downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.54% lower and Nasdaq finished 0.72% lower. Russell...
European indices finished today's session lower with Germany’s DAX down almost 0.33%, CAC40 fell 0.77% and FTSE100 lost 0.98%; Three...
Wheat price fell sharply in recent sessions due to several important global factors: Russia may potentially agree to export Ukrainian wheat by sea...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) shares fell about 4% on Wednesday after the chipmaker issued disappointing second quarter guidance, saying its near-term outlook was...
USD is the top performer among major currencies on Wednesday as better than expected ISM manufacturing data added worries that solid growth may force FED...
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April and topped analysts’ estimates of 54.5. Faster increases were...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in the previous month, and beat analysts’ expectations of 54.5. Prices...
US stock opened higher Salesforce (CRM.US) stock surges on upbeat earnings US indices launched today's session higher in an attempt to erase...
DE30 Looking at the H4 chart of the German DAX index (DE30) from a technical point of view, the price has recently left the downtrend channel and managed...
Cardano network is undergoing a significant upgrade - hard fork 'Vasil'. What can we expect and how will it affect the future of the project? Cardano...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back and retests 14,400 pts support Deutsche Bank offices raided by prosecutors Stock...
USDCAD currency pair is expected to enjoy elevated volatility today around 3:00 pm BST. ISM manufacturing index for May will be released and is expected...
European markets trade slightly higher Bank of Canada expected to deliver 50 bp rate hike ISM manufacturing for May at 3:00 pm BST Slightly...
Indices from Wall Street pulled back during the first session after a long Memorial Day weekend. S&P 500 dropped 0.63%, Dow Jones moved 0.67%...
European Union members have reached an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil. The embargo will only cover imports by sea, while imports via oil...