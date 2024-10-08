BREAKING: OPEC considering exempting Russia from production cut agreement!
A very interesting piece of news is coming to market that has oil trading at a loss today. Some OPEC countries are considering exempting Russia from the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
A very interesting piece of news is coming to market that has oil trading at a loss today. Some OPEC countries are considering exempting Russia from the...
Attempts to realize gains on oil are seen. WTI is falling around $117.5 per barrel, despite the preliminary agreement to limit Russian oil imports by the...
Equity and crypto markets are trying to unwind the declines from the first part of the session, and the closing of the indices from the Old Continent brought...
A meeting between US President Joe Bieden and Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell is expected to take place today after 6:15 pm BST. The meeting takes...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 106.4 in May, from the previous month's reading of 108.6 and compared...
The start of today's session in U.S. markets brings declines in stock indices, which resume trading after yesterday's Memorial Day holiday. This...
Q1 GDP from Canada grows just 3.1% at an annualized rate against an expectation of 5.2% and against a previous growth rate of 6.7%. On the other hand,...
Gold: Gold has scored a decline this month, although the last few days have seen a slight improvement in sentiment Gold continues to be in a powerful...
Ripple's XRP network cryptocurrency is among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world and is compliant with the new ISO20022 payment standard, which...
Paper-embargo on Russian oil European Union announced that it has reached an agreement on the Russian oil embargo. Once again, the agreed measures seem...
Alibaba (BABA.US) beat forecasts for revenue and EPS for the latest quarter in its earnings report last week, showing the stock soared. Due to uncertainties...
European stock markets indices trade lower DE30 pulls back after failed attempt of breaking above 14,575 pts resistance Lanxess rallies...
The EU embargo on Russian oil is a big story this morning. Members of the European Union have finally come to an agreement on the shape of the embargo....
European markets set for lower opening EU agrees on Russian oil embargo CPI readings from Europe Earnings from HP and Salesforce European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during a session today. Indices from Australia and Japan dropped while equities from South Korea and China...
Monday without US investors (Memorial Day) European stock indices ended the session higher Partial lifting of restrictions in Shanghai supports...
The Canadian dollar started the week with solid gains and is now the strongest currency of the G10 countries. On Wednesday, June 1, the BoC will decide...
The main currency pair EURUSD started the new week with gains, thus we see a continuation of last week's sentiment. Despite the fact that before the...
The EUR/USD pair has been recovering over the last few sessions, after testing 2016 lows. But will buyers be able to maintain control of the price? Daily...