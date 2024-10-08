U.S. futures decelerate early gains
The second part of today's incomplete session in the stock markets brings a slowdown in gains of U.S. Wall Street index futures, which are not trading...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
The cryptocurrency market has been losing recently, with bitcoin scoring its 8th consecutive down week. Today, the sector is trying to unwind the...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.90% YoY in May, the highest since 1952, from 7.4% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 7.6%....
European indices trade higher DE30 tests 14,575 pts resistance zone Siemens wins €8.1 billion high-speed rail contract European...
Cryptocurrencies are catching a bid today as risk appetite got a boost on news from China. Beijing and Shanghai will ease part of the restrictions while...
European stock markets set for higher opening Flash CPI for May from Spain and Germany US traders observe Memorial Day holiday European...
Risk-on moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei gained 2.3%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added 1.2%. Indices...
On Wall Street today we are seeing strong gains, led by the recently oversold US100 index which is currently trading near a 2.5% jump. The industrial...
Global indices launched a rebound during this week amid easing concerns over the central bank's monetary policy outlook, after the latest FOMC minutes....
The last trading session on Wall Street this week is marked by bulls, who dominated the market at the moment. Much of the credit for such good sentiment...
University of Michigan data for May Consumer Sentiment (headline): 58.4 vs 59.1 expected Current Conditions subindex: 63.6 vs 63.6 expected Expectations...
The beginning of the last session on Wall Street this week brings appreciation stock indices. Markets are still struggling to close the first upward weekly...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy remain unchanged at 0.3 month-over-month in April, in line with market expectations....
Crude oil turns negative after this morning's gains, earlier reaching nearly $115 for WTI crude. The latest reports indicate that the entire process...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 broke above 14,000 pts area Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) to pay out $242million in 'dieselgate'...
US500 rose sharply on Thursday as investors reassessed expectations about future Federal Reserve rate hikes, while upbeat earnings from retailers including...
European markets set to open mixed US core PCE inflation for April to be released in early afternoon Futures markets point to a mixed opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.99%, Nasdaq jumped 2.68% while Dow Jones gained 1.6% Indices from Asia-Pacific...
