Daily summary: Indices end the day on a solid upside, oil near the March peaks
European indices ended today's trading higher, trying to confirm yesterday's rebound. The biggest winner was the French FRA40 (+1.77%) and...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
U.S. airline stocks are seeing gains today due to optimistic forecasts from Southwest (LUV.US) and JetBlue (JBLU.US) for second-quarter earnings in 2022....
Positive sentiment prevailed during today's European session. However, after US investors entered the market, gains on global stock indices accelerated....
At 3:30 p.m. BST, the EIA's report on U.S. natural gas inventories was released. Working gas in storage increased by 80 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in...
The opening of today's session on Wall Street brings gains to all stock market indices. The gain leader is currently the US100 index, which breaks...
Cryptocurrencies have had a weak period and are testing key supports today. There is little indication that the situation will improve immediately in the...
Nvidia is one of the world's largest chip and graphics card manufacturers. The company presented quite a solid quarterly report, but the forecasts...
The US economy contracted by an annualized 1.5% in the first quarter, following a 6.9 % expansion in the previous three-month period, slightly...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped 5.0% in premarket after a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealed that Elon Musk plans to front...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 14,000 pts area RWE (RWE.DE) signs LNG supply deal Sempra (SRE.US) European stock market indices...
Silver weakened on Thursday, extending losses in the previous session amid a stronger dollar. Also signals that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish...
European markets set to open mixed Second estimate of US GDP for Q1 2022 US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after the release of the FOMC's May meeting minutes showed no signs that FED could turn more...
- The Fed minutes do not seem to change the picture of monetary policy. On the one hand, it is slightly hawkish: the possibility of selling MBS and...
All voted in favor of 50bp hike Fed believes several more hikes will be needed (there is already a softening tone, however) Risks to inflation pointed...
The US dollar has not had a very good run lately. Slightly weaker data from the economy, especially from the real estate market, and a more hawkish attitude...
US durable goods orders expand 0.4% m/m, with expectations for 0.6% m/m and previous 0.4% m/m increase (revised up from 1.1% m/m) Orders Ex-Transport expand...
Report from the US Department of Energy did not cause much movement. Crude and gasoline inventories fell less than expected. Distillate...
US500 Looking technically at the chart of the US500 index, the quotes have been in a downtrend since the beginning of April. As for the H4 interval,...