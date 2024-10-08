ECB's hawkish Knot doesn't rule out a 50 bp hike
Knot once again shows himself from a very hawkish side, although of course being the head of the central bank in the Netherlands, he usually showed such...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Futures signal lower US session opening Expectations for FOMC minutes data and durable goods orders Nvidia to release quarterly results...
European markets trim early gains DE30 fails to hold above 14,000 pts Nordex slumps after guidance cut European stock market...
Lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war remain the key downward risks of coffee demand. A recent report forecasts that the demand for coffee will...
New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today, following the RBNZ rate decision. Central bank delivered a second 50 basis point rate hike...
European markets launched session higher FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Nvidia to release earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.81%, Nasdaq slumped 2.35% lower and Russell 2000 moved 1.56% lower. Dow...
Bears dominated the trading floors in Europe. Dutch NED25 (-2.04%) and the German DE30 (-1.8%) were among biggest losers; Wall Street is trying to...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock surged more than 7.0% at the beginning of the session after the plant-based burger maker launched a campaign with Kim...
Today investors were served another weak readings from the US, which deepened stagflation fears. S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI fell to 57.5...
Major Wall Street indices continue to move lower as today's disappointing PMI and new home sales figures from the US fueled fears of a recession following...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) made its Q1'23 quarterly fiscal report on May 25, 2022 at close of business. NVDA's close ties to cryptocurrency mining could...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 57.5 in May from 59.2 in April, below forecasts of 57.9, preliminary estimates showed; US Services PMI fell to 53.5...
US stock opened lower ECB Lagarde and FED Powell speeches Snap (SNAP.US) issued profit warning Best Buy (BBY.US) stock under pressure after mixed...
News from the world of technology Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the company's direction to focus on providing devices and...
Technology company Snap Inc. yesterday issued a troubling statement, part of which was sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests 14,000 pts area Daimler Truck plans to take a 10% stake in Manz European stock...
British pound has been performing relatively well in the early hours of European morning trade. However, the situation took a U-turn following the release...
