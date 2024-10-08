BREAKING: German manufacturing PMI beat supports DE30
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively, this morning. Data release came after PMIs...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Flash PMI indices for May from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively, this morning. Data release came after PMIs...
EURUSD is on the rise in recent days with great help from the ECB. Members of the European Central Bank struck a hawkish tone, including ECB President...
European markets set for a lower opening Flash PMIs for May from Europe and US ECB Lagarde speaks at Davos Futures markets...
US indices rallied yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.86%, Dow Jones adding 1.98% and Nasdaq moving 1.59% higher. Russell 2000 gained 1.10% Moods...
The stock exchange indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher. The DAX gained nearly 1.38%, the FTSE100 added 1.67% and the CAC40 gained...
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US) shares jumped more than 7.0% on Monday after one of the major investment banks lifted its financial guidance for...
When looking at EURUSD on the H4 interval, one can notice that the pair rebounded sharply after a recent strong sell-off. If the upward direction is maintained,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:n0.6470 Target:n0.6675 Stop:...
Two weeks ago the EUR/USD hit new lows this year near 1,035. However, buyers have been able to regain control since the price hit new lows. Furthermore,...
US stocks opened higher Broadcom (AVGO.US) in talks to acquire VMware (VMW.US) Electronic Arts (EA.US) is seeking a buyer or merger partner US...
Bitcoin managed to defend major support zone On-chain volume hits multi-month lows G7 wants to step up crypto regulation Most of the major...
European stocks markets trade higher DE30 with failed attempt of breaking above 14,240 pts area Siemens Energy offers to buy Gamesa...
Euro got a lift from ECB President Lagarde today with EURUSD jumping above 1.0650 - the highest level in almost a month. Lagarde joined other ECB members...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. Parliamentary elections were held in Australia that resulted in a change of...
European markets set to open higher German IFO index tops the calendar Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, Kospi traded flat and indices...
European indices ended the week above the breakeven mark. DAX gained 0.72% today, while CAC40 and FTSE100 gained 0.20% and 1.19% respectively; Negative...
Deere & Company (DE.US) stock tumbles more than 12.0% during today's session after the agricultural machinery and heavy equipment maker reported...