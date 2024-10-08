Costco - bargain or a trap?
Costco is an American wholesaler whose stock price fell sharply this week. What was the reason for such a deep sell-off? Nearly $ 40bn floated...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Costco is an American wholesaler whose stock price fell sharply this week. What was the reason for such a deep sell-off? Nearly $ 40bn floated...
Current week is a volatile one, especially when it comes to stock markets. Massive sell-off on Wall Street in the middle of the week reminded investors...
World indices rose sharply early in the session supported by optimistic news from China. PBoC decided to trim its mortgage reference rate by a wide margin,...
US stocks opened higher Mixed quarterly results from Foot Locker (FL.US) and Deere (DE.US) Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,100 pts Telefonica Deutschland declares €0.18 dividend per...
Release of the UK retail sales report for April this morning turned out to be a positive surprise. While retail sales were 4.9% YoY lower in April, the...
European indices set for higher opening UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in April Industrial production and jobs...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but magnitude of a drop was much smaller than the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones...
European indices continue to move lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20% and 1.07% respectively; The latest ECB meeting minutes...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares tumbled more than 10.0% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded sports equipment company stock to ‘equal weight’...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
The spectacular collapse of the Terra (Luna) project and associated stablecoin UST created caused strong perturbations in the entire crypto market. Not...
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in the US plunged to 2.6 in May, the lowest level since June 2020, and well below analysts’ estimates 16....
US stocks opened lower Weak Philly Fed and claims readings Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock under pressure as inflation weighs on profits US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.218 million in the week ended May 14, compared to 0.203 million reported in the...
On Thursday, the German leading index continued the decline it initiated yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its downward movement after a bearish...
Key takeaways from April's ECB Minutes: Policymakers widely expressed concern over high inflation numbers while many upside risks to inflation...
Cisco Systems is another US company that released a worrying earnings report. An important thing to note is that the report from Cisco was for the February-April...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator