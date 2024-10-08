BREAKING: USDCHF drops 1% as SNB gets hawkish
The Swiss franc is the best performing G10 currency today. Part of the move can be reasoned with an overall risk-off attitude in the markets, that favors...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
The Swiss franc is the best performing G10 currency today. Part of the move can be reasoned with an overall risk-off attitude in the markets, that favors...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 paints daily low near 13,700 pts Suedzucker maintains fiscal-2023 profit forecast European...
Wall Street slumped yesterday with S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping more than 4%. This was the worst Wall Street session in almost 2 years! Concerns over...
European stock markets set to open lower ECB minutes top the agenda for today Speeches from de Guindos and Kashkari European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 4.04%, Dow Jones moved 3.57% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.73%....
European indices erased yesterday's gains and finished today's session sharply lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20%...
Target (TGT.US) stock cratered over 25% after the big-box retailers reported disappointing quarterly earnings and rising price pressures had a negative...
During today's session, the popular 'Fear and Greed Index' showed a reading of 12 points, which confirms that we are currently dealing with...
Major Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as gloomy macroeconomic outlook coupled with weak quarterly results from major US retailers continue to weigh...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectely while gasoline stockpiles...
US stocks opened lower Target (TGT.US) stock tumbles as inflation hits profits Lowe’s (LOW.US) shares took a hit after mixed quarterly results US...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in April from 6.7 % in February and was above market expectations of a 6.7% rise....
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index managed to return above the...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 loses bullish momentum after break above 50% retracement UniCredit was interest in Commerzbank...
A pack of inflation data from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Headline CPI inflation accelerated from 7.0% to 9.0% YoY in...
European markets set to open flat Canadian inflation expected to stay unchanged in April Earnings from Cisco Systems, Lowe's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with large gains. S&P 500 jumped 2.02%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq gained 2.76%. Small-cap...
European indices rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with DAX closing 1.59% higher, while CAC40 and FTSE100 added 1.30% and 0.72% respectively; Upbeat...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...