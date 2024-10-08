USDJPY - recommendation from Barclays
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Today's retail sales figures showed that despite surging inflation Americans are still willing to spend their money. Retail sales in the US increased...
Today's session on the currency market brings a continuation of the weakness of the US dollar against other currencies. There is especially a lot going...
Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunged nearly 9% on Tuesday after a major US retailer recorded disappointing quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year financial...
US stocks opened higher Retail sales in line with expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunges after earnings release US indices launched today's...
Markets are considering negative earnings estimates for Coinbase for 2022 and 2023. However, the institutional aspect of cryptocurrencies and their acceptance...
Industrial production in the US jumped to 1.10% in April, after 0.9% increase in March and above market consensus of a 0.5% advance. On...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major moves on...
Thales Group is a French conglomerate known for its holdings in the defense and critical infrastructure industries. The company focuses on cutting-edge,...
EURUSD continues to recover from recent drops. The main currency pair broke above the 1.05 mark today. Euro is trading almost 1% higher against the US...
Oil It is estimated that OPEC + is not able to deliver around 2.5-3.0 million barrels per day, despite an increase in crude oil production by...
European stock markets indices trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,100 pts resistance zone Daimler Truck gains after 2022 guidance boost European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today. AUD got a lift following the release of RBA minutes from its latest meeting in early-May....
European indices set to open higher US retail sales data on the agenda Lagarde and Powell to deliver speeches European futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Nasdaq moved 1.20% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.52%. Dow...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, with DAX closing 0.63% higher, while CAC40 and DAX fell 0.23% and 0.45% respectively; US...
Wix.Com (WIX.US) shares fell more than 7.0% on Monday after software company posted mixed quarterly figures. Firm which provides cloud-based...
Occidental Petroleum has become one of the biggest purchases by the Berkshire Hathaway fund run by legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger....
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. Despite the recent drop in the EUR/USD pair, bulls are trying to recover the best of the week. The...