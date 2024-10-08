EUR/USD remains under pressure
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. Despite the recent drop in the EUR/USD pair, bulls are trying to recover the best of the week. The...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. Despite the recent drop in the EUR/USD pair, bulls are trying to recover the best of the week. The...
Wheat price rose sharply on Monday, after India restricted wheat exports to preserve its food security. Prices of agricultural commodities surged at the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened lower Earnings from Take-Two Interactive and Tencent Music Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) stock surged on M&A news Major US...
Bitcoin is testing major support at $29,000. The total volume of Ethereum tokens stacked in the ETH2 contract reached new ATH. Musk believes DOGE...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 tries to return above 14,000 pts Thyssenkrupp positive about M&A in shipyard industry European...
Following a relief run on Friday and during the weekend, recovery move on Bitcoin took a pause today. Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies are pulling...
European stock markets set for lower opening Canadian housing data, NY empire index Earnings from Take-Two Interactive and Tencent...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week in mixed moods. Nikkei gained 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.3% higher, Kospi finished flat and indices...
Risk assets launch a relief rally Major indices traded from Western Europe traded over 2% higher Wall Street rallies, Nasdaq-100...
A massive sell-off in risk assets, especially equities and crypto, was a key theme in the markets this week. While the situation has calmed by the end...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street companies today. Stock rallies more than 20% today, following the release of the fiscal...
The past few days on the cryptocurrency market were far from good to say the least. De-pegging of stablecoins and collapse of LUNA cast a shadow over the...
Preliminary data from University of Michigan for April was the sole noteworthy release from the United States scheduled for today. Report was released...
Wall Street indices launched Friday's trading higher Russell 2000 recovers after reaching textbook range of downside breakout MicroStrategy...
The crash of the Luna cryptocurrency has become one of the most spectacular events in the entire history of the cryptocurrency market. The project lost...
Shares of Twitter (TWTR.US) are slumping18% in premarket today after Elon Musk said that deal has been temporarily put on hold. Tesla CEO said that acquisition...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,880 pts area Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) posted better than expected earnings Major European...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator