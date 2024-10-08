DE30: European stock markets bounce back after selloff
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,880 pts area Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) posted better than expected earnings Major European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,880 pts area Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) posted better than expected earnings Major European...
Gold fell to three-month lows on Friday and is on track for the fourth consecutive week of declines as the hawkish Fed sparked a rally in the dollar, which,...
European markets set for higher opening Eurozone industrial production Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index at 3:00 pm BST Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower, while Nasdaq rose 0.06% and Russell 2000...
European indices resumed downward move and finished today’s session in the red, with DAX closing 0.64% lower, while CAC40 and FTSE100 fell 1.01%...
Precious metals fell sharply during the second part of today's session, with palladium and silver being the top laggards, which were pressured by the...
GameStop (GME.US), AMC (AMC.US) and other meme stocks skyrocketed during today's session boosted by retail investors, despite overall negative sentiment....
The USDCHF pair reached parity for the first time since December of 2019 amid the significant divergence in policy between the US and Swiss central bank....
The USDJPY pair fell over 200 pips on Thursday, pulling further away from a 20-year high, as US Treasury yields pulled back sharply on speculation that...
US stocks continue to move lower Disney (DIS.US) plunges after weak earnings Beyond Meat (BYND.US) tumbles 27.0% after analyst's downgrade US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.203 million in the week ended May 7, compared to 0.200 million reported...
The German benchmark index trades little changed on Thursday as intraday losses were recovered. D1 chart The DE30 has been fluctuating this week...
Upstart Holdings release Q1 earnings report on Monday Q1 results turned out to be better-than-expected Disappointing guidance sent...
European stock market indices plunge DE30 tests 13,500 pts area Earnings from Merck, HeidelbergCement and Siemens European...
The largest stablecoin Tether USDT is losing its so-called peg correlation with the U.S. dollar today and has slipped below $0.95 which could be the cause...
Concerns over stability of global markets as well as the condition of the global economy triggered another wave of USD appreciation. It becomes evident...
The UK GDP report for March and full-Q1 was the only noteworthy European data releases scheduled for today. Report saw daylight at 7:00 am BST and turned...
European markets set for lower opening US PPI for April due at 1:30 pm BST UK economy unexpectedly contracted in March Futures...
US indices resumed a drop yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks finishing trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones...