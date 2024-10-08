Morning wrap (12.05.2022)
US indices resumed a drop yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks finishing trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
US indices resumed a drop yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks finishing trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today’s session in upbeat moods, with DAX closing 2.17% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose 2.50% and 1.44% respectively,...
Wendy’s (WEN.US) shares fell nearly 10.0% during today's session after the restaurant chain reported disappointing first quarter figures caused...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:137.37 Target:144.00 Stop:...
Annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 8.3% in April from a 41-year high of 8.5% in March, but less than market forecasts of 8.1%. On a monthly basis,...
Bitcoin has once again slipped below the psychological $30,000 level and is struggling to hold on to key support. Meanwhile, investor concerns and controversy...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market as crude and gasoline inventories both jumped unxpectedly. •...
US stocks bounced of recent lows US CPI inflation above expectations Coinbase (COIN.US) stock plunges after unexpected quarterly loss US indices...
Inflation data worsened market sentiment again. Analysts expected that today’s reading may show some signs of easing price pressures. Indeed, inflation...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly compared to March. The headline inflation ...
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index bounced off the major support...
The US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate. Headline...
The Terra/Luna cryptocurrency dropped another 75% overnight alone. This is one of the most spectacular crashes in cryptocurrency history and the biggest...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tries to break above 13,600 pts resistance Bayer slumps as chances for favorable Roundup...
Release of the US CPI report for April is a key event of the day. Inflation report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a deceleration...
European indices set to open slightly higher US CPI report in the spotlight Beyond Meat and Walt Disney to report Q1 earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq added 0.98%. Russell 2000 finished...
European indices finished today's session in green, following a big slump on Monday, with DAX closing 1.15% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose...
Upstart (UPST.US) shares plunged over 60% during today's session despite better-than-expected quarterly results. Sell-off was triggered by weak...