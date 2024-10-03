AUDUSD - recommendation from ANZ (12.07.2024)
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Summer lull is slowly setting in the markets, although it does not mean that there are no noteworthy events scheduled to follow. Traders will be offered...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Strong gains can be spotted on the European stock markets during the final trading session of the week. Rotation out of large caps and into small caps...
US CPI inflation data for June was released yesterday at 1:30 pm BST. The report positively surprised as inflation came in below expectations. The data...
JP Morgan and Citigroup are some of the worst performers on the S&P 500 today, yet both US banks delivered Q2 earnings results that beat forecasts....
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Flash data from University of Michigan for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the headline Consumer...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 defends lower limit of local geometry Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan reported Q2 earnings today AT&T...
Wells Fargo - lower interest income Wells Fargo's results turned out to be mixed. The company achieved positive growth in revenues, increasing...
US PPI inflation report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While data on US producers' price growth is always worth watching, it should be...
Dassault Systems (DSY) experienced a decline of more than 5% on Tuesday, July 5, following the release of second-quarter earnings forecasts that fell short...
Is the rotation out of highly priced tech stocks and towards value stocks happening? It’s hard to believe that investors will ditch tech completely,...
European indices gains slightly at the end of the week Inflation continues to be the No. 1 topic, with US PPI data and UoM data ahead Rheinmetall...
Despite a strong sell-off among the biggest U.S. companies (the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2%) yesterday and mostly weak stock indexes in the Asia-Pacific...
French CPI for June came in 2.2% vs 2.1% exp. and 2.1% previously (0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously) French HICP came in 2.5% vs 2.5% exp....
European index futures gain; we also see higher buying activity on US indexes, after yesterday's sell-offs U.S. PPI inflation (1:30 PM BST) and...
Swedish CPI in June came in 2.6% YoY vs 2.9% exp. and 3.7% previously (-0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.2% previously) German wholesale index came in...
U.S. indexes closed yesterday's session firmly under the radar, on a wave of sell-offs in the major technology sector. The Nasdaq 100 lost nearly...