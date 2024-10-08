BREAKING: WTI breaks through $100 support!
Today's trading session brings a continuation of declines in oil prices reacting to recession fears, obstacles to the European Union ban on Russian...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
US stocks launched today's session higher, however positive sentiment quickly faded away and major Wall Street indices pulled back to yesterday's...
US stocks opened higher Novavax (NVAX.US) stock sinks after weak quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched today's session higher...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock plunged over 25.0% before the opening bell after the exercise equipment and media company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly...
Terra Luna is a project that has recently encouraged investors with high rewards for staking on the network. The project also boasted a growing TVL (Total...
Oil Oil prices plummeted yesterday amid broad market sell-off and expectations that EU will soften its planned embargo to secure support WTI...
European indices try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 tests 13,600 pts resistance zone Bayer, Fraport and Munich Re reported...
The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) will open the book of its accounts for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 on May 11. For now, investors are extremely bearish...
Risk assets like equities, cryptocurrencies or oil plunged yesterday in a broad market sell-off. Policy tightening and global economic slowdown resulting...
European markets opened higher German ZEW index on the agenda 4 Fed members scheduled to speak European stock market indices...
US indices plunged yesterday amid concerns over monetary policy tightening and overall deterioration in global economic outlook due to pandemic situation...
This week started in bleak moods and has not got any better as US investors failed to reverse the course for global indices. In fact, US500 is bound to...
European blue chips indices dropped over 2% US futures drop - Nasdaq down 3.5%, S&P 500 tests 4,000 pts area Oil pulls bank after...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Today's session is again marked by strong falls in the indices, while the US dollar regains strength. However, the EUR/USD pair has managed to hold...
Palantir Technologies reported earnings Revenue in-line with expectations, profit misses Positive cash generation Weaker...
Gold has a rough time behind it. The outbreak of war in Ukraine triggered a price jump but it was of a short-term nature. Price jumped above $2,000 per...
Wall Street indices launched new week lower US30 tests 32,300 pts support Ford plans to sell a stake in Rivian Wall Street...