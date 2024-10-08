Morning wrap (05.05.2022)
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike and announced the beginning of quantitative tightening in June at a pace of $47.5 billion per month. Pace...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Fed delivers first 50 basis point rate hike in 22 years QT to begin in June at pace of $47.5 billion per month Fed is not actively...
Fed is aware that inflation is much too high and causes hardships Covid lockdowns in China can add to supply chain issue Impact of...
A long-awaited FOMC decision has been just announced. In-line with market expectations, the US central bank decided to deliver the first 50 basis point...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of G10 peers less than an hour ahead of the key FOMC decision (7:00 pm BST). Market consensus calls...
Uber Technologies shares are losing ground today despite the release of solid earnings. Company is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that...
Advanced Micro devices trades higher after Q1 earnings Much of the initial gain erased already Revenue jumped 71% YoY in Q1 2022,...
Eyes of oil traders are turned to Europe today as the European Union debates over the shape of the looming embargo on Russian oil. This is a major medium-...
While today is all about the FOMC decision in the evening (7:00 pm BST), it does not mean that the US economic calendar for the earlier part of the day...
Wall Street indices launched cash session mixed Moderna triples vaccine sales in Q1 2022 Tesla plans to set up second factory in...
ADP employment report for April was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm BST), the report was closely...
Lyft plunges 25% in premarket trading Unexpected Q1 profit not enough to appease investors Number of active riders disappoints Company...
The Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points Further communication will be crucial when it comes to overbought dollar, oversold gold and US...
European indices trade lower EU implements ban on Russian oil Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) raised its targets for the 2022 European...
Oil prices are trading more than 2.5 percent higher today following the European Union's proposal for a conditional embargo on Russian oil and refined...
The AUDUSD pair rebounded yesterday after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its official cash rate for the first time in more than a decade in response...
European markets set to open lower Fed policy decision in the evening ADP report on employment change in April Futures markets point to a flat...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.48%, Nasdaq added 0.22% and Dow Jones rose 0.20% Stocks in Asia traded lower....
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD.US) a technologically strong semiconductor company with an attractive growth history. It is well positioned to retain...