⏫⏫Natgas is nearing 8 USD!
Natgas prices are gaining again amid slowing US production growth and insufficient infrastructure to increase gas production and availability to US consumers....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Natgas prices are gaining again amid slowing US production growth and insufficient infrastructure to increase gas production and availability to US consumers....
Wall Street opens with a modest but positive tone, continuing the recovery that began late afternoon yesterday. Markets are bracing for the Fed decision,...
- AMD results will be released today, after the Wall Street session - Expectations point to $5.01 billion in revenue ($3.45 billion a year earlier) -...
In the first part of the European session we received 3 economic reports from Europe: labour market data from Germany and Eurozone and also Eurozone producer...
Mercedes loses, BMW gains, Stellantis rises after decision to sell German joint venture to Italian-French-US car-maker giant BP with highest quarterly...
The US dollar maintains its dominance. Even the Australian dollar, which received support from a larger-than-expected interest rate hike, is unable to...
The AUDNZD pair is clearly going up further and is at its highest since July 2018, breaking through the August 2020 peaks. The Australian dollar is gaining...
Holidays in China, Japan, India, Turkey and Poland Stocks in Hong Kong fell sharply after one day off. Stocks in the United States rebounded yesterday....
The major US indices began the month of May with declines, led today by the S&P 500 index, which lost 1.34%, while the Dow Jones was trading...
Teladoc Health (TDOC.US) is the largest remote health care company in the United States and the world, whose shares gained particular popularity and...
The weekly series of interest rate hike decisions will begin tomorrow at 05:30 BST by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Analyst consensus assumes...
Technical Analysis - Daily time frame chart. Through the daily chart, we can see that the euro has given back all the gains it has made against the...
The ISM manufacturing index comes in at 55.4 points with an expectation of 57.6 points and the previous level of 57.1 points. As per the report inflation...
US Wall Street indices started the new trading month with moderate declines, after Nasdaq (US100) recorded its worst month since 2008. Markets continue...
Gold lost almost 2% in the first session of May and is trading at its lowest since mid-February. As recently as Friday, gold was trading near the 1920...
The cryptocurrency market has shown recently that it is not disconnected from global financial markets, the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies...
A new week has begun and it is going to be an interesting one, thanks to the FOMC meeting scheduled for Wednesday that is expected to be a major market-moving...
Textron is an American civil and military conglomerate that focuses on the aerospace sector with brands such as Bell, Aircraft Armaments, Lycoming Engines,...
European indices trade lower DE30 tries to rebound from 13,900 pts area Adler Group plunges over 40% as auditor refuses to provide...