DE30: European indices with bad start to a new month
European indices trade lower DE30 tries to rebound from 13,900 pts area Adler Group plunges over 40% as auditor refuses to provide...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
US futures are trading more or loss flat compared to Friday's cash close on Wall Street. The index may see some action in the coming days as the FOMC...
European markets expected to open lower ISM manufacturing index for April Final manufacturing PMIs from Europe Futures markets...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.2% and Kospi moved 0.4% lower. Stock markets in China...
European indices finished the final trading day of April on a high note, with DAX 30 advancing 0.7% mostly driven by upbeat earnings and...
Major Wall Street indices fell sharply during the final session of the week, unlike their European counterparts which ended trade in green. It seems that...
Apple reported Q1 2022 strong financial results on Thursday. The company proved that over the years it has built a strong brand, for which demand remains...
A new month will soon began so the time has come for the release of US and Canadian jobs data. However, before that happens investors will be offered rate...
US stocks opened lower Disappointing earnings from Amazon (AMZN.US), Apple (AAPL.US) released weak guidance for Q3 Robinhood (HOOD.US) recorded...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 65.2 in April from a preliminary of 65.7 and above February 59.4,...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.3% month-over-month in March, following 0.4% gain in February and in line with...
Q1 earnings reports from 2 major US oil companies - Chevron and Exxon Mobil - were released today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Both companies...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock plunged 10.0% before the opening bell after the tech giant posted disappointing quarterly results and revealed a revenue forecast...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests neckline of inverse head and shoulders pattern Aixtron surges over 10% after...
Coronavirus pandemic in China is far from over. While the number of new daily cases moderated recently, restrictions remain in place creating a drag on...
A flurry of Q1 GDP reports from European countries was released this morning. However, the most closely watched one, as always, was the German release...
European markets set to open higher Q1 GDP data from Europe US core PCE inflation for March to be released in early afternoon Futures...
US indices had a stellar session yesterday in spite of the US GDP miss. S&P 500 gained 2.47%, Dow Jones moved 1.85% higher and Nasdaq surged...
European equities rose for a second day on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100, CAC40 and the DAX 30 adding 1.13, 0.98% and 1.35%, respectively, supported...