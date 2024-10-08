Daily summary: US tech stocks rebound ahead of Amazon and Apple earnings
European equities rose for a second day on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100, CAC40 and the DAX 30 adding 1.13, 0.98% and 1.35%, respectively, supported...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock trades 8.0% higher after the image sharing company posted upbeat quarterly results. Pinterest reported adjusted earnings...
Oil prices moved higher on Thursday following the news that the EU could halt Russian crude imports after Germany reportedly dropped its opposition to...
The American economy contracted an annualized 1.4% in Q1 2022 following a 6.9% growth in Q4 2021 and missed analysts’ expectations of a 1.1%...
The largest cryptocurrency benefited from upbeat moods which prevail on the equity markets and the slowdown in the dynamic growth of the US dollar. Bitcoin...
US stock open higher US GDP unexpectedly contracts in Q1 Meta Platforms (FB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
Today another US tech giant - Apple will report its quarterly figures. What results do analysts expect and what should we pay attention to? EPS expectations:...
The American economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 1.4% on quarter in the first three months of 2022, well below market forecasts of a 1.1% expansion...
The German benchmark index tested the psychological mark of 14,000 points on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its recovery course, gaining around...
Amazon to report Q1 earnings after market close Sales growth seen near upper limit of company's guidance Huge drop in profits...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.40% YoY in April, the highest since June 1992, from 7.3% YoY in previous month and above market estimates...
Boeing slumped 7.5% after Q1 results Sales and earnings missed expectations significantly 24% drop in cash and cash equivalents during...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,800 pts support and returns above 14,000 pts mark Earnings reports from HelloFresh...
Riksbank surprised markets today with an unexpected 25 basis points rate hike. Main interest rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25%. However, this is not the...
The Russian decision to halt natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria raised concerns that Russia may cut whole Western Europe off its gas. This has magnified...
European markets set for higher opening US Q1 GDP data, German CPI for April Earnings from Apple and Amazon Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as an attempt to recover from the previous day's sell-off failed. S&P 500 gained 0.21%,...
The main European indices managed to erase some of the recent loses and ended today's session in positive territory. The Austrian and Swiss indices...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7138 Target:0.7600 Stop:...