Microsoft stock surges on upbeat forecast
Microsoft yesterday unveiled a solid financial report for Q1 2022, which beat Wall Street's estimates. Of course, some of the forecasts for the largest...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
During today's session we can observe a clear strengthening of the US dollar while precious metals took a hit. The dollar index broke above the 103...
Echostar is one of the world's leading satellite and broadband Internet service providers. Analysts expect at least 20% CAGR growth of the satellite...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks opened higher Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rises on upbeat revenue guidance Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Cryptocurrencies, like the indices, managed to erase some of the losses from the weak end of last week. Bitcoin slipped below $40,000 for the first time...
German company Biontech (BNTX.US) was developing an mRNA vaccine in collaboration with US giant Pfizer and was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the...
Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close today Revenue seen increasing 8%, net income seen 25% lower Expectations of...
Inflation seemed to be a dead topic for many years. For an extended period of time, central banks tried to stimulate price growth, mainly through higher...
European indices trade little changed DE30 tries to climb back above 13,800 pts support Earnings from Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank European...
Russian Gazprom informed Polish and Bulgarian natural gas companies that supply of Russian gas has been halted this morning and will not resume unless...
Oil has gained ground amid geopolitical tensions as Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria until payments in Rouble are made, while hopes of...
European markets seen opening flat Russia halts gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close Futures...
US indices plummeted yesterday as risks to the global growth mount. S&P 500 dropped 2.81%, Dow Jones moved 2.38% lower and Nasdaq slumped almost...
Major European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, with DAX 30 down over 1.20%, dragged by growth and inflation concerns...
Today's session on Wall Street brings capitulation of market bulls from the Nasdaq technology index (US100). Investors ditch FAANG stocks, whose two...
Gas supplies from Russia to Poland have been suspended, and a crisis management team has assembled in the Ministry of Climate according to Onet.pl which...
Today Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will present its financial results for Q1 2022 after the market close. Currently, Google stock is trading 20% below its November...
Meta Platforms (FB.US) is big business, with the highest gross margins of any of the big US tech giants. However, it is vulnerable to the publication of...