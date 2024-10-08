Growth Stocks: Meta
Meta Platforms (FB.US) is big business, with the highest gross margins of any of the big US tech giants. However, it is vulnerable to the publication of...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Meta Platforms (FB.US) is big business, with the highest gross margins of any of the big US tech giants. However, it is vulnerable to the publication of...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 107.3 in April, little-changed from the previous month's 107.2 and below...
US stocks open lower Mixed US durable goods orders data General Electric (GE.US) stock plunges despite solid quarterly results US indices...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose 0.80% month-over-month in March, from upwardly revised -1.7% (previous -2.1%) decrease in February...
Oil: The risk of a lockdown in the Beijing area raises concerns over demand shock demand in China On the other hand, PBOC has announced support...
Microsoft to release earnings after close of US session today Another quarter of double-digit growth expected Sales growth expected...
European indices trade higher DE30 climbs back above 14,000 pts Deutsche Boerse gains after Q1 earnings European stock market...
Oil is trading higher today, along with other risk assets. A pause in the US yield rally allowed equities to catch some breather and improved sentiment...
European markets set to open higher US durable goods orders data for March, API report Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices defied global trend and managed to close higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones moved 0.70% higher and Nasdaq gained 1.29%....
European indices finished today's session sharply lower, with Germany’s DAX down 1.54% which is the lowest since mid-March as concerns regarding...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The massive sell-off recently observed in the crude oil market coincides with the negative news from China. China started opening the Shanghai area after...
The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday after FED Chair Powell hawkish speech and downward moods prevail today amid China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak...
Teladoc (TDOC.US) has been providing services in the field of remote medicine since 2009. In 2021, the company employed nearly 4,500 doctors on the platform,...
US stocks opened lower Concerns over pandemic situation in China weighs on market sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US) reportedly nearing deal to sell itself...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) published today financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which turned out to be much better than Wall Street's expectations, Revenues:...
Gold dropped more than 1.5% today and broke below $ 1,900 an ounce. Earlier at the beginning of today's trade, price fell below the 50.0 retracement...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator