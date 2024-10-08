Twitter stocks jumped 5% in pre-market on possible deal with Musk
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock added 5% before the opening bell after Reuters reported that the social media giant could agree a takeover deal with Elon Musk...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
The past week was another negative one for the cryptocurrency market as the ever-increasing list of macro uncertainties weighed on market sentiment and...
European indices and US index futures jumped slightly in the early afternoon after the People's Bank of China announced a rate cut. Reserve requirement...
European indices drop at the start of a new week China concerns outweigh Macron victory A look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
After the weekend, we see a continuation of the sentiment seen at the end of last week. Although Macron's win in the second round of the French presidential...
European markets set for lower opening German IFO index for April GDP reports from US and Germany later into the week Futures...
Downbeat moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei dropped 1.7%, Kospi declined 1.4% and indices from China traded up to 3% lower....
European indices finished the week on a bearish note. DAX fell 2.48%, CAC 40 lost 1.99% and FTSE100 fell 1.39% ahead of the second round of the French...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) stock tumbled nearly 20.0% during today's session after the clothes retailer slashed its sales guidance due to "macroeconomic...
Investors are bracing for another week packed with interesting earnings releases! Traders will be offered reports from 5 US mega tech companies over the...
Today the head of BOJ Kuroda announced that the central bank must continue aggressive easing, even if it leads to a further weakening of the yen. Kuroda...
The US dollar continues to move higher after the start of the US session. One of the reasons behind this move may be the S&P Global PMI report which...
US stocks opened lower Mixed Flash PMI's Snap (SNAP.US) expects strong users growth in Q2 US indices launched today's session lower,...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.7 in April from 58.8 in March, easily beating forecasts of 58.1, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Yesterday we observed one of the most dynamic sessions among companies producing uranium, the raw material that is the basic component of nuclear fuel....
American Express is a technology company that first entered the US credit card market. The company reported higher revenue for the first quarter of 2022...
Canada retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the market....
European indices trade lower on Friday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,320 pts SAP drops after Q1 earnings release European...
GBPUSD dropped below 1.30 today, for the first time since November 2020. The pair took a hit this morning following the release of UK retail sales data...