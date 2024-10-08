Chart of the day - GBPUSD (22.04.2022)
GBPUSD dropped below 1.30 today, for the first time since November 2020. The pair took a hit this morning following the release of UK retail sales data...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Release of preliminary PMIs for April is a key event during today's European morning. Market expected a slight deterioration in both manufacturing...
European stock markets set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Retail sales data from Canada Futures...
US indices plunged yesterday with the tech sector lagging the most. Stocks remain under pressure amid continued pick-up in yields. US 10-year yield...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX rising nearly 1%, while Italian FTSE MIB fell 0.29% as traders...
Moods worsened in the afternoon after Fed's Daly said that the Fed would likely raise rates by 50 basis points at a couple of Fed meetings, and that...
American Airlines (AAL.US) shares rose sharply on Thursday after the air carrier’s recorded narrower than expected quarterly loss and provided an...
NATGAS prices continue to move lower after an EIA report showed domestic natural gas stocks rose to 54 billion cubic feet last week, well above analysts’...
US stocks opened higher Powell's speech at 6:00 pm BST Jobless claims above expectations American Airlines (AAL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) shares...
The scond round of French presidential elections will be held this Sunday, April 24. As expected, both the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and the...
The German benchmark index is fighting against the medium-term downtrend. D1 chart The DE30 continued its recovery on Thursday, testing the 50-day...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are already gaining nearly 8% in pre-market trading after releasing solid financial results for Q1 2022 that exceeded Wall...
IBM reported Q1 2022 results on Tuesday Sales and profit lower than in Q1 2022 Results mixed compared to market's forecasts Full-year...
European indices trade mostly higher DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts Sartorius jumps after Q1 earnings European stock market...
EURUSD has been trading in a downtrend for some time already. Nevertheless, an attempt to launch a recovery move could have been spotted yesterday, triggered...
European stock markets set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and BoE chiefs Revised European CPI data for March European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P/ASX 500 finished flat while Nasdaq dropped 1.22%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session higher, with DAX 30 added 1.47% as upbeat corporate earnings from Heineken, Danone and ASML overshadowed...
Today FED Daly's presented her opinion regarding central bank potential tightening plans> The US has reached full employment It is appropriate...