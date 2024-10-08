Lululemon plans to double its revenue in the next five years
Lululemon (LULU.US) revealed ambitious plans recently. The athletic apparel retailer expects to double its 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026, helped...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
DE30 First, let's look at the German DAX index (DE30). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that sellers failed to realize the textbook range...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks mixed Netflix (NFLX.US) weigh on tech stocks IBM (IBM.US) stock surges after upbeat quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.70 % in March from 5.7 % in February and well above market expectations of a 6.1% rise....
Marine Le Pen, leader of the populist-chauvinist National Rally, will probably lose against Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. That would be a relief, but this...
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.US) stock fell over 2.0% in pre-market despite the fact that medical devices and health care companies posted quarterly figures...
Tesla to report earnings after Wall Street session today Market expects earnings to more than double More than 60% jump in revenue...
Euro rebounded sharply against the US dollar after ECB Kazaks indicated that the QE program could end at the start of the third quarter. Earlier, Christine...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry European car sales drop for the 9th straight month European...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares drop nearly 25% in pre-market trading today. Quarterly results released by the company yesterday after close of the Wall...
Netflix reported a drop in overall subscriber number for the first time in over a decade. Company's share price plunged over 20% in the after-hours...
Futures point to higher opening of European session Canadian CPI inflation, 3 Fed speakers Tesla earnings after Wall Street session...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains, led by tech sector. Nasdaq rallied 2.15%, Dow Jones added 1.45% and S&P 500 jumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with CAC40 and the DAX 30 index down, 0.8% and 0.07%, respectively mostly due to poor performance...
Recent data indicate that OPEC + production in March was 1.45m bpd lower than targeted production levels. This is largely due to production problems in...
Lokcheed Martin (LMT.US) is one of the main contractors for advanced weapons and mission systems for the US military and allies. The company is involved...
Price of natural gas pulled back sharply, despite the still high uncertainty related to the potential suspension of exports from Russia to European...
US stocks move higher 10-year Treasury yield reached highest level since 2018 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly figures US...