Commodity Wrap - Oil, Natural Gas, Wheat, Coffee (19.04.2022)
Oil: Weak import data from China and India in recent weeks The largest oil field in Libya, "Sharara", was closed due to political...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Oil: Weak import data from China and India in recent weeks The largest oil field in Libya, "Sharara", was closed due to political...
The court case pending between RippleLabs and the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC) is very popular subject into a crypto world last times....
European stock market indices drop in post-Eastern trading Russian offensive in Donbas begins Technical look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today, following the release of RBA minutes. The document included an important change from the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) is facing intense competition from its rivals and has seen its market share decline from 51.4% in the first quarter of 2020 to 43.6%...
European markets set for lower opening Housing market data from Canada and the United States IBM, Lockheed and Netflix to report...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000...
Technical Analysis - Daily time frame chart. Through the daily chart, we can see that EUR/USD is trading at this year's lows. The bearish momentum...
A mixed start of the week on Wall Street S&P 500 is gaining immediately after a slight decrease at the start Bank of America earnings came in...
In the morning, we saw a clear pullback in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin was losing up to 4%, but the losses were reduced to 3%. Ethereum was losing...
Trading in the markets has been quiet so far. EURUSD continues its small declines, which doesn't bother gold, which is breaking through the 1990 USD...
Trading on the oil market is back after the Easter break. Today’s session on the oil market started on a positive note, with about a 1% increase....
Traders are returning to markets following a long Easter weekend. Apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia’s...
Majority of Asian markets decreased in the first session of the week. On the other hand, Korean KOSPI and DJ New Zealand have managed to stay above...
During today's session we observed limited volatility due to the fact that most of the market was closed due to Easter holidays. The stock and commodity...
Upon returning from the long Easter weekend traders, apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia-Ukraine war, will...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.90 % in March, from an upwardly revised 0.9% (from 0.5%) increase in February and ...
The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 24.6 pts in April- highest level since December 2021, from -11.8 pts in March and...
Technological evolution The evolution of blockchain technology continues despite the correction in the cryptocurrency market. The number of people using...