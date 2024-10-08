Economic calendar: US retail sales, ECB rate decision
European markets set to open higher ECB rate decision at 1:30 pm BST US retail sales expected to have increased in March Futures...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
US indices managed to snap a losing streak and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.12%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% higher and...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with DAX 30 index down 0.4%, while CAC40 and FTSE100 finished slightly above the flat line...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares managed to recoup all early losses caused by the weak quarterly results. The home goods retailer posted an unexpected...
USDCAD currency pair is experiencing increased volatility today and returns to gains after a temporary sell-off. During the conference, BoC Governor Macklema...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose sharply while gasoline stockpiles decreased more...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 1.0 % as widely expected. It is the second consecutive rate hike, pushing borrowing...
Mixed moods on Wall Street US PPI inflation at record levels Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) expects resurgence of travel demand US indices launched...
BlackRock (BLK.US) stock rose 0.30% before the opening bell after the world's largest asset manager reported upbeat Q1 earnings thanks to rising demand...
JPMorgan reported Q1 2022 results Results were better-than-expected Key sales metrics lower compared to Q1 2022 Credit action...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Gold price has been trading in a sideways move between $1,895 and $1,965. Buyers...
The dynamic sell-off on the Japanese yen continues, and the USDJPY pair has jumped to levels not seen since 2002. While the broad weakening of the currency...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests 14,050 pts support again Deutsche Telekom increases T-mobile US stake to 48.4% European...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets today with an unexpected 50 basis point rate hike. While the Bank was expected to increase rates today,...
European stock markets Bank of Canada rate decision JPMorgan and BlackRock report Q1 earnings Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.34%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.30%. Russell...
US CPI inflation highest since December 1981 Russian troops reportedly used chemical weapons in Mariupol OPEC cuts forecasts for both global oil...
CarMax Inc (KMX.US) is trading 8% lower on Tuesday after the auto retailer reported disappointing Q4 earnings as used car sales declined due to inflation...
The annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 8.5% in March of 2022, a level not seen since December of 1981 from 7.9% in February and in line with...