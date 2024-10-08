Daily summary: Concerns over inflation, tightening and war continue to weigh on global markets
European stocks recorded third day of losses Mixed moods on Wall Street US jobless claims lowest since 1968 European indices finished today's...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock erased early gains and fell more than 5.0% on Thursday despite the denim retailer posting better than expected first-quarter...
Today's data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 166k from 202k...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0895 Target:1.1200 Stop:...
US stock opened lower Jobless claims fell sharply Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) acquires major stake in HP Inc (HPQ.US) Mixed moods prevail...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.166 million in the week ended April 2, compared to 0.202 million reported in the previous...
Twitter shares rallied over 20% on Monday Elon Musk became largest shareholder in the company Musk to be included in board of directors Tesla...
The German benchmark index is testing the most important short-term support. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the low at 14,117 points for a brief...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released. Large number of policymakers believe that the current level of high inflation calls...
European indices trade higher on Thursday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,200 pts price zone Munich Re refuses to insure East African...
FOMC minutes released yesterday turned out to be a rather hawkish release. As expected, FOMC minutes strongly suggested that the balance sheet reduction...
European indices set to open flat ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST 4 Fed members set to speak European index futures recovered...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following hawkish FOMC minutes release. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.42% lower...
European stocks fell sharply Wall Street under pressure US crude stocks rose unexpectedly FOMC minutes highlight the appetite for 0.50%...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in March has just been released. The publication did not trigger any major moves on the markets, however...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock rose nearly 9.0% on Wednesday after the weed maker posted unexpected profit for the latest quarter, while also announcing an exclusive...
Bitcoin plunged below major support of $45,000 and other projects also recorded heavy losses during today's session as investors digest recent hawkish...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
US stocks opened lower FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Rivian (RIVN.US) expects to reach this year’s production target US indices launched...