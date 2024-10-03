Daily Summary: S&P 500 index above the historic level of 5600 points 🔔
Wall Street records another strong growth session. The US500 and US100 indices gain 0.60% and 0.80% respectively, setting new historical highs. Investor...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Apple (AAPL.US) gains 1.50% to 231 USD per share following the information that the company aims to ship at least 90 million iPhone 16 devices in the latter...
On the second day of testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell expressed cautious optimism about inflation trends, acknowledging some...
Markets await key macro report of the week – June CPI inflation data, which will be released tomorrow at 1:30 PM BST. The report will be closely...
There are a few themes that are driving markets right now. US stocks and their relentless quest for fresh record highs is lifting European stocks. The...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.884M; forecast -0.300M; previous -1.535M; Crude...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Wholesale Trade Sales for May: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; 03:00 PM BST, United...
Indexes record moderate increases at the opening The dollar slightly weakens Yields are also falling At the opening of today's cash session,...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week S&P 500 earnings seen growing 8.8% YoY S&P 500 sales seen growing 4.6% YoY Downward...
U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have seen net inflows of $438 million over the past two trading sessions Bitcoin has fallen about 20% since early June, pressured by...
European indices trade higher DE40 bounces off the 18,375 pts support zone Porsche gains after call with analysts European stock market indices...
New Zealand dollar is the worst performing major currency today and RBNZ can be named to blame. While the New Zealand's central bank left interest...
European indices set for flat opening Second day of Powell's semi-annual testimonies in Congress NZD drops after RBNZ decision European...
CPI inflation report for June from Norway was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core inflation measures....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Nasdaq moved 0.15% higher, Dow Jones dropped 0.13% and small-cap...
First day of semi-annual testimonies from Fed Chair Powell turned out largely to be a non-event. Text of the speech included some hawkish lines that...
Rally on the coffee market was resumed after a sideways move that took place in June. COFFEE is up 7% and trades at the highest level since mid-February...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Fed Chair Powell appeared before US Senate Banking Committee at 3:00 pm BST today for the first day of his semi-annual testimonies. Text of his speech...