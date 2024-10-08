BREAKING: USD gains slightly after NFP release
US NFP report for March was a key macro event of the day and was released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expected a reading more or less in-line with the ADP report...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Gold is one of the more volatile commodities today and drops almost 1% ahead of NFP data release. Markets are relatively calm today in spite of Russian...
European indices trade higher on Friday DE30 tests 14,500-14,550 pts resistance zone Thyssenkrupp seeks to renegotiate steel contracts...
Flash CPI data for March from the euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration from 5.8 to 6.7% YoY but instead...
Release of the US labor market data for March is a top macro event of the day. NFP report will be released in the early afternoon, at 1:30 pm BST. Market...
European indices set for slightly higher opening NFP report to be release at 1:30 pm BST Russia to require ruble payments for gas Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after Russian President Putin signed a decree requiring payments for natural gas to be made in...
Putin demands western countries pay for gas in Rubles Fed's preferred measure of inflation hits 40 year high US will release record amount of...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) plunged more than 5.0% during today's session despite the pharmacy chain posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company...
The core PCE Price Index, the preferred gauge of inflation by the Fed, increased by 5.40% in February, the highest since April of 1983, from 5.20% in the...
White House confirmed earlier speculations that will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves in order to lower fuel prices and...
US stocks opened lower US inflation keeps moving higher Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US...
Putin has just signed a decree requiring a payment in rubles for Russian gas: Payment for Russian gas must be made in rubles Customers should open...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.4% month-over-month in February, following 0.5% gain in January and in line with...
SEC filing from Tesla points to a possible stock split Company secured nickel supply by reaching agreement with Vale Chinese lockdowns...
The German benchmark index is in the middle of a downward correction. D1 chart The DE30 is trading little changed from yesterday's close at midday...
European indices trade slightly lower on Thursday DE30 eyes another test of 14,500-14,550 pts support Volkswagen says lockdowns start...
The US dollar experienced three quarters of appreciation but the most recent week surely was not one to remember by USD bulls. US yield curve inversion...
