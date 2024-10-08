Chart of the day - OIL (31.03.2022)
Oil prices dived overnight after reports surfaced saying the United States is mulling a massive Strategic Petroleum Reserve release. It is said that release...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
European indices set for higher opening OPEC+ ministerial meeting - no surprise expected US data pack for February, including PCE...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as optimism over Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded. S&P 500 dropped 0.63%, Dow Jones moved 0.19%...
The Kremlin indicated today that it does not see much progress in the peace talks. During the night, despite yesterday's announcements, shelling continued...
RH (RH.US) stock tumbled over 12.0% during today's session after the high-end furniture retailer experienced a softening of demand in the first quarter....
The final US GDP expanded an annualized 6.9% in the Q4, slightly below market expectations of 7.0% and in line with preliminary reading. Today's publication...
The Chinese PMI index from March will be published tomorrow, while on Friday investors will focus on the Caixin index, which includes smaller private companies....
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US stocks opened lower as optimism about a ceasefire started to fade away ADP above expectations BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis by looking at the technical situation on the USDJPY currency pair. Looking at the W1 interval, we can see...
Shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL.US) have scored a historic rise. The company's stock valuation has risen for 11 days in a row which is a new...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 450k jobs following a 475k increase...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.3% YoY in March, from 5.1% YoY in previous month and well above market estimates of 6.3%. On...
European indices trade lower Economic advisers to German Chancellor lowered GDP forecasts Rheinmetall receives big ammunition order...
Gold lost some ground as of late as negative impact of expected Fed's tightening outweighed positive impact of safe haven flows amid Russian invasion...
European futures point to a lower opening of today's session ADP report on employment change in March Flash CPI readings for...
Global stock markets rallied after Russia-Ukraine talks yesterday. Negotiators converged slightly on some issues and Russia said that it will ease...
DE30 jumped to 5-Week High Wall Street extends rally OIL. WTI briefly dropped below $100.00 per barrel European indexes finished today's...
According to US intelligence, recent statements from Russia pointing to a withdrawal from Kiev does not mean that Moscow is willing to conclude a ceasefire....