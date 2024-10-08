Morning wrap (25.03.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved 1.02% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.93%. Small-cap Russell...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
European stocks mostly lower Upbeat moods on Wall Street Cardano price surges Equity markets in Europe ended today's trading at slightly...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Intel (INTC.US) shares jumped over 8.0% and 5.0% respectively— after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia is exploring using Intel...
One can observe the broad weakness of Japanese yen on Thursday. USDJPY pair jumped to the highest level since December 2015 as the outlook for monetary...
USDCAD pair fell to a two-month low of 1.2510 on the back of robust support from rising crude oil prices (with which CAD is strongly correlated) and ongoing...
At 2:30 p.m. GMT, the EIA report on US natural gas stocks was released. Working gas held in storage facilities decreased by 51 billion cubic feet (Bcf)...
US stocks opened higher NATO summit in Brussels US jobless claims lowest since 1969 Uber (UBER.US) signs a partnership deal with NYC taxis US...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.50 in March from 57.3 in February and above market forecasts of 55.8, preliminary estimates showed. Services...
Risk of EU being cut off Russian gas remains real US expected to announce natural gas supply deal with EU Cheniere Energy - first...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -2.2% month-over-month in February, from a revised 1.6% increase in January and compared to market...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 tests lower limit of trading range HeidelbergCement to propose €2.40 dividend...
Comments from the Russian president triggered a spike in European natural gas prices yesterday. Putin said that it has ordered Gazprom to prepare for accepting...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French readings were generally upbeat - manufacturing...
European indices set to open slightly higher NATO summit in Brussels Flash PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, following a downbeat trading in Europe. S&P 500 dropped 1.23%, Dow Jones moved 1.29% lower...
European indices snap five-day rally Wall Street under pressure Oil price surges amid new supply fears Major European indices finished today's...
Adobe Systems (ADBE.US) stock plunged 10% on Wednesday after the software maker issued a disappointing financial outlook, which overshadowed upbeat quarterly...
FED has not changed its approach regarding cryptocurrencies Today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about the cryptocurrency market: The...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly. while gasoline and distillate...