US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower as oil price climbs again
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Brent broke above $115 handle earlier today while WTI is approaching this level Bulls regained control over the oil market and resumed rally after a...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Index broke above the downward trendline and upper limit of the...
The Grayscale Fund is one of the largest Bitcoin holders in the world: The fund has been accumulating Bitcoins since 2013 and was the first institution...
European stock markets erase early gains DE30 tests mix of support in 14,450 pts area Volkswagen to invest over €7 billion in...
Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion. The buy-side demand for...
Stock in the Asia-Pacific region rallied today, following strong gains on Wall Street yesterday. Japanese Nikkei 225 (JAP225) was a top performer in the...
European markets set to open higher US housing market data, DOE report Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey to speak today Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher as traders looked past looming Fed's tightening. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Dow Jones moved...
European bourses near 1-month highs Upbeat moods on Wall Street Ethereum price hit $3000 European indices finished today's session higher,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock jumped more than 25% on Tuesday despite lack of any major news, which resembles the elevated volatility that we could observe in...
Matterport (MTTR.US) is a technology company dedicated to creating so-called digital equivalents, i.e. transferring real objects into virtual space. Last...
AUDUSD pair reached a new 2022 high and trades at the highest level since November 4 as investors assess whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will follow...
Bitcoin rose sharply on Tuesday which elevated the price to its highest level since the beginning of March. Some investors hope that the most popular cryptocurrency...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened higher Speeches from Fed members Nike (NKE.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched today's session...
Oil: The European Union could theoretically decide to ban Russian oil imports this week. Hungary is opposed to such a decision. Europe is concerned...
Recently, developers and the Ethereum Foundation reported optimistic test results of the Beacon chain, operating under the announced proof of stake model. The...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
