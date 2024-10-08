DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range
European indices trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Nemetschek gains after releasing 2021 earnings European...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Alibaba (BABA.US), in recent days has had an interesting behavior. For one thing, JPMorgan called the Chinese tech sector "uninvestable" and...
USDJPY is an almost constant upward move since the beginning of 2022. In spite of pick-up in geopolitical tensions, JPY fails to act as a safe haven and...
European indices set to open flat Speeches from Fed members and ECB President Lagarde API report on oil inventories European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.04%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq dropped...
European stocks mixed as investors eye Ukraine Powell comments weigh on Wall Street and support US dollar Potential EU ban on oil imports from Russia European...
NIO (NIO.US) shares price took a hit today, after Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu lowered price target on Chinese electric vehicle maker stock to $50 from...
Bitcoin Lightning Network reached new capacity highs Goldman Sachs conducted its first offer over-the-counter Bitcoin options Cryptocurrency adoption...
Major Wall Street indices fell to their session lows during the Fed Chair Powell annual speech to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE)....
The start of this week's trading started relatively calmly in the forex market, with EUR/USD remaining sideways depistes the breakout of an important...
WTI crude (OIL.WTI) futures jumped nearly 5% at the beginning of the week, extending gains for a third straight session as the peace talks between Ukraine...
US stocks opened higher Lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks Boeing 787-800 jet crashed in China Anaplan (PLAN.US) stock surges on M&A...
According to Russian media, Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow was considering suspending uranium exports. In addition, a Russian court decided...
Boeing 787-800 jet crashed in China Over 130 passenger were on board Chinese airline decided to ground all 737-800 jets starting...
European stock markets are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests resistance zone at 14,450 pts Deutsche Post subsidiary...
Beginning of a new week is rather calm on the European stock markets with major indices from the Old Continent trading more or less flat. However, the...
European indices set to open slightly lower Powell delivers speech to National Association for Business Economics US, UK, Germany,...
Indices from Asia traded mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22%, Kospi declined 0.8% and indices from China traded...
European stocks post their best week since November 2020 Wall Street gains following Biden-Xi phone call Crypto bulls become more active European...