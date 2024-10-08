GameStop stock surges despite mixed quarterly results
GameStop (GME.US) stock rose over 6.0% on Friday despite the fact that the video game retailer posted an unexpected quarterly loss of $1.86 per share,...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Neel Kashkari, a member of the FOMC committee, points out that the pace of balance sheet reduction should be doubled. The FOMC member is in favor of a...
Biden and Xi's conversation lasted nearly 2 hours and according to China's official state press agency Xinhua News, dialog between both presidents...
The FOMC meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that US monetary policy will not be in focus next week as well. Fed Chair Powell is set to deliver...
The main indexes on Wall Street started today's session lower, but positive sentiment returned after comments from the President of China, who said...
US stocks opened lower Biden-Xi phone call in focus FedEx (FDX.US) stock gains despite mixed quarterly results US indices launched today's...
Canada retail sales data for January was released at 12:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
European indices trade lower DE30 breaks below short-term downward trendline Vonovia declares lower dividend per share for 2021 European...
Unlike the Federal Reserve or Bank of England, the Bank of Japan did not decide to change the level of interest rates today. Interest rates were left unchanged...
European stock markets seen opening flat Biden-Xi phone call at 1:00 pm GMT Fed speakers in the evening Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading near daily highs. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 1.23% each, Nasdaq added 1.33% and Russell 2000 jumped...
Germany's DAX lost 0.3%, while the CAC40 and FTSE100 indices jumped 0.36% and 1.3% respectively after the Bank of England, as expected, raised its...
HSBC is now the 'latest' financial institution to debut in the Metaverse directly related to the cryptocurrency industry. The company has announced...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) shares jumped 8% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway increased its overall stake in the energy company to around...
USD weakened significantly against other major currencies ahead of the London fix, despite lack of any new fundamental factors. Earlier unnamed western...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Raytheon (RTX.US) is an American manufacturer of advanced weapon systems and technologies for the military, aerospace and space industries. The company's...
US indices opened lower but quickly returned above the yesterday’s close Fed said that the economy and markets can withstand rate hikes Data...
Fed became more hawkish At least 6 more rate hikes expected this year QT may begin in May Impact on commercial banks uncertain...