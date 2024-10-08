BREAKING: GBP drops in spite of Bank of England rate hike
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
More
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
More
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm GMT. Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate...
The German benchmark index corrects a small part of the four-day upward movement on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 gives up some of the recent gains...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 tests support zone in the 14,400 pts area Thyssenkrupp suspends full-year forecast European...
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of England is a top macro event of the day. UK central bank is expected to announce a third consecutive 25 basis...
Bank of England expected to deliver third consecutive rate hike No actions expected from Central Bank of Republic of Turkey Earnings...
In spite of hawkish Fed, US indices managed to finish yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 gained 2.24%, Dow Jones moved 1.55% higher...
Fed delivers 25 bp rate hike Dot-plot shows at least 6 more rate hikes this year Fed's QT may begin in May Disappointing...
Opening remarks Labor market is extremely tight with labor supply remaining subdued Wage growth is the fastest in many years Inflation...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis points rate hike during a meeting today, a move that was in-line with market expectations. Such a decision was very well communicated...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy today at 6:00 pm GMT. FOMC delivered a 25 basis rate hike with Fed...
The US dollar is trading lower against other major currencies while gold stays more or less flat ahead of today's FOMC monetary policy decision. Decision...
Chinese stocks surge as China pledges support for markets Alibaba trades over 20% higher today Stock is having the best day since...
Report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. The report more or less confirmed inventory changes signaled...
European and US stock market indices jumped in the early afternoon, following the release of Financial Times report. FT claims that Ukraine and Russia...
US indices trade over 1% higher Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches upper limit of downward channel US-listed Chinese stocks surge Indices...
US retail sales data for February was released at 12:30 pm GMT today. Market was expecting an increase but of a much smaller magnitude than in January....
European stock markets are trading higher Ukraine neutrality examined in peace talks E.ON (EOAN.DE) expects lower earnings in 2022 European...
The Kremlin authorities have just announced that they are considering options for recognizing Ukraine as a neutral state, with its own army. The Russian...