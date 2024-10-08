BREAKING: Lavrov sees some hope for compromise
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, indicated that talks with Ukraine were being continued. He stressed that "peace talks"...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Key highlights: The Fed is broadly expected to lift interest rate for the first time today Powell will suggest more tightening despite warrelated...
UK100 rose sharply on Wednesday tracking bullish sentiment in Asia, ahead of highly anticipated Fed’s interest rate decision and positive signs regarding...
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected decrease in February Current quotes on the...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.14%, Nasdaq added 2.92% and Dow Jones rose 1.82% Stocks in Asia traded higher...
European stocks close mostly flat Upbeat moods on Wall Street Chinese stocks sink further Oil continues its drop Tuesday's session in...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) announced today it will suspend all investments, promotional activities and export of non-essential medicines to Russia. Also the company...
Vladimir Putin announced that Kyiv is not eager to make peaceful concessions in the face of the war in Ukraine. Additionally Russia put sanctions on President...
European indices erased early losses on Tuesday following another set of dovish comments from ECB president Lagarde. In the morning indices from the Old...
Cardano (ADA) is trying to compete with other projects for the status of Ethereum's main rival. Although in terms of capitalisation Charles Hoskinson's...
US stocks opened higher PPI inflation growth slowed down last month Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock plunges on weak outlook US indices launched...
There is no doubt that the electric vehicle market will continue to grow in the long term. While there are temporary headwinds decimating the segment right...
Gold dropped below a key short-term support level in the $1,932 area, following the release of the US PPI report for February. Data showed headline producers'...
Producer prices in the US increased 0.8% mom in February, less than an upwardly revised 1.2% rise in January and slightly below market forecasts of 0.9%....
Oil: The price of oil has returned to the level it was before the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine Mid-year call options at $ 150 per barrel...
European stock markets are trading lower DE30 bounces 200 points off the daily lows Allianz will not sell insurance to Russian businesses European...
Chinese CHNComp trades 25% lower year-to-date Index trades almost 30% below 2020 pandemic lows China imposes lockdowns amid resurgence...
Pullback on the oil market continues with Brent nearing $100 per barrel today and WTI trading near $97 per barrel. A pullback on the oil market was initially...
European indices set to open lower Another round of Russia-Ukraine talks US PPI inflation for February, API report on oil inventories Futures...