US OPEN: Wall Street waits for Powell's testimony
Wall Street indices open mixed Markets await Powell's testimony Helen of Troy plunges 30% after cutting forecasts Wall Street indices launched...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation on the EURGBP currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the EURGBP pair under...
American semiconductor giant, Intel (INTC.US) was one of the weakest semiconductor stocks during last months. Also, its revenues and earnings trends are...
DAX with a slight correction Germany's largest industrial workers' union calls for 7% wage increase Adidas records largest drop in...
NATGAS regained some ground yesterday after a dynamic wave of declines that saw nine straight sessions of declines. From a technical point of view, gas...
Political Uncertainty Used as a Pretext to Sell the CAC 40 As we indicated yesterday, the CAC 40 was heading for a temporary relief... before a reversal...
European stock indices are under pressure on Tuesday and the Cac 40 is the weakest performer in Europe as more details emerge about what a left-wing alliance...
Futures point to slightly higher opening of European cash session The main macro event of the day will be Powell's interim testimony before government...
Yesterday's session in US markets saw moderate gains in most stock indices. The Nasdaq gained 0.27%, the S&P500 added 0.1% and the Russell 2000...
European stock indexes are digesting the French election results today. The New Popular Front (a left-wing party) won 182 seats, Ensemble (President...
Boeing has decided to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge in connection with the accidents of two 737 Max planes that led to the deaths of 346 people....
Wheat futures retreated nearly 4% today, although the sell-off at one point reached nearly 5%. After a crop-friendly June, weather forecasts suggest warmer...
Wall Street indexes are posting moderate gains today. US30 gains nearly 0.4% Morgan Stanley's recommendation on TSMC (TSM.US) and J.P. Morgan's...
Shipping stocks, such as Israel ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US), German Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and Danish AP Moeller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are falling today...
On her first full working day as Chancellor, Rachel Reeves was busy talking to business leaders and making inroads to implementing her pre-election manifesto....
Bitcoin gains slightly to $57k, and opens the week with a slight increase, after last week's declines Chainlink, Filecoin and Cardano gain in...
MUFG has issued a recommendation on the AUDUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the AUDUSD pair under the following conditions: Entry...
Markets gain at the start of the week Exit Poll results of second round of elections in France initiating volatility in Europe Delivery Hero company...