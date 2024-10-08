Morning wrap (15.03.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as tech shares were pressured by rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 2.04% lower...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks China is reportedly ready to provide military aid to Russia Commodity currencies and Wall Street indices...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Stocks by Chinese tech giant Tencent have come under pressure again after officials from China's central bank discovered irregularities in the service...
LIVE STREAMING: 5h of trading education | March 19, 2022 •Learn how to build your 2022 stocks portfolio from the founder of WallStreetBets Reddit...
Risk aversion returned to the markets after the US notified its allies that China has signaled its readiness to provide military support to Russia. The...
During today's session the Euro continues to lead the gains among the major currencies, despite the recent declines recorded over the last few months. Technical...
Oil prices fell sharply during today's session amid and reached lowest level since beginning of March on hopes for a diplomatic solution to Russian-Ukraine...
The IFX agency said Russia may suspend its exports of wheat, maize, rice and barley between March 15 and June 30. The agency cites the Russian minister...
US stocks opened mixed Hopes for Ukraine talks lift market sentiment Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges amid renewed Covid-19 concerns US indices...
Musk is not planning to sell his crypto holdings Cardano large wallet investors increase their holdings The past week was another negative one...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 14,000 pts area Volkswagen gains after 2021 results European...
Talks with Iran were suspended after parties failed to reach an agreement. Russia refused to agree on a deal unless it received guarantees that it will...
European stock markets launch new week higher Meeting of top US and Chinese officials in Rome Rate decision from FOMC, CBRT, BoE...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% while Kospi moved 0.6% lower. Indices from China plunged 2.2-4.0% after...
European stocks finished higher, dollar strengthens Belarus may launch attack on Ukraine today US imposes further sanctions on Russia Today's...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock tumbles more than 6.0% on Friday after the electric vehicle maker posted weak quarterly results and expects supply chain problems...
Risk-off sentiment returned to the markets after the Jerusalem Post reported, that according to Ukrainian military and civil servants, Belarus forces may...
USDJPY pair rose nearly 1.0% during today's session, hitting its highest levels since January 2017 as the dovish approach of the Bank of Japan...