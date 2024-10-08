President's Biden moves to revoke Russia's trade relations status
The President of the United States has just finished his speech regarding new sanctions against Russia. The US has decided to ban the import of Russian...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
BOFA issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:128.53 Target:120.00 Stop:...
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be the main topic in the markets. As neither side wants to soften its redlines, there is no end to the aggression in...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US fell to 59.70 in March, from 62.80 in February and well below in line with market forecasts...
US stocks opened higher Biden expected to call for end of normal trade relations with Russia Rivian (RIVN.US) stock under pressure after quarterly...
The Canadian economy created 336.6k jobs in February, following -200.1k decline in January and more than market expectations of a 160.0 k increase. The...
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the talks with Ukraine took several positive turns, which triggered an immediate reaction from the stock...
European stock markets are trading higher DE30 breaks above 200-hour moving average Volkswagen reports drop in February 2022 sales European...
The Canadian dollar has been one of the most active major currencies as of late. CAD is considered a commodity currency and tends to swing along with crude...
European indices set for a flat opening Biden to deliver a speech at 3:15 pm GMT Jobs report from Canada for February Another...
US indices finished yesterday's slightly lower, following a downbeat European session. S&P 500 dropped 0.43%, Dow Jones moved 0.34% lower...
European shares deeply in red Wall Street faces renewed pressure Talks between Ukraine and Russia showed little progress US CPI inflation...
The commodity currencies have been performing well since Russia's aggression against Ukraine. This is due to the fact that this conflict has a huge...
The list of commodities that will not be imported from Russia, published by the US government, does not include uranium, at least for the moment. However,...
Annual inflation rate in the US jumped to 7.9% in February, the highest since January of 1982, in line with market estimates. Energy remained the biggest...
Russia decided to suspend fertilizer exports. This decision has huge implications for world grain prices, which have already reacted strongly to the uncertainty...
US stocks opened lower No progress on ceasefire after Kyiv-Moscow talks US CPI inflation surges in February CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock surges...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for February has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth in February amid surging...
Amazon announced 20-to-1 stock split Share price jumped 6% on the news in pre-market trading Chance for Dow Jones membership increases Buyback...