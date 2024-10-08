BREAKING: EUR strengthens after ECB decision
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.00 %, as widely expected. The ECB revised the purchase schedule for its APP for the coming...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
The German benchmark index is pulling back from the psychological 14,000 point mark again. D1 chart The DE30 loses more than 3% of its value...
European indices pull back after Monday's rally DE30 retreats from 14,000 pts area Bayer sells pesticide unit for $2.6 billion European...
Meeting between Foreign Minister of Ukraine and Russia in Antalya, Turkey has ended and leaders of both delegations held press conferences. Main takeaway...
A massive risk-on reversal that occured yesterday pushed gold price back below $2,000 per ounce. News reports saying that Ukraine is willing to compromise...
European stock markets set to to open flat ECB to announce policy decision at 12:45 pm GMT US CPI inflation expected to approach...
US indices rallied yesterday amid somewhat more optimistic news on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. S&P 500 gained 2.57%, Dow Jones added 2.00% and...
European indexes recorded monstrous rebound Upbeat moods on Wall Street Commodities under pressure, crypto surges European indices finished...
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock plunged more than 26.0% in the premarket after the online personal styling and shopping service issued disappointing sales outlook...
The second part of the day brings a continuation of the rallies on US Wall Street. The risk-off sentiment dominated the day's trading, which was negatively...
Major Wall Street indices posted sharp gains on Wednesday, while oil prices fell over 5% amid hopes of a diplomatic solution to Russia's aggression...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market, where increased volatility could be observed in recent days. Looking at the D1 chart,...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. • Oil inventories: -1.9 million barrels...
US stocks opened higher Apple presented cheaper 5G iPhone Bumble (BMBL.US) stock surges after quarterly results US indices launched today's...
President Zelensky's advisor indicates that Ukraine is ready for a diplomatic solution. However, it sets conditions: Ukraine is considering becoming...
The cryptocurrency market reacted euphorically to reports regarding the regulation of the industry in the US. Most likely by mistake yesterday, the US...
Scenario of oil prices reaching $100 per barrel looked highly unlikely in 2021 but here we are. Even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began to progress,...
European stock indices rally DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,330 pts Continental warns of Russia-Ukraine war impact on business European...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
